Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; IRFC shares to make debut on Dalal Street today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street has now slipped for five consecutive trading sessions, taking Sensex 6.5% down from its all-time high. Sensex now sits at 46,874 points while the broader Nifty 50 was at 13,821. However, the sharp rebound posted by Wall Street indices hints at a reversal. SGX Nifty was trading over 100 points higher during the early hours of trade on Friday. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were up in the green while Topix, and Nikkei 225 were flat. South Korean equity markets traded in red.
Today the first initial public offering (IPO) of 2021 will make its Dalal Street debut. IRFC, a state-owned NBFC working for the Ministry fo Railways exclusively successfully completed its public issue earlier this month, raising Rs 4,633 crore from the IPO of which the firm will get Rs 3,088 crore while the rest was an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The issue was subscribed 3.49 times by investors. IRFC was trading flat in the grey market and hence the listing expectations are not too high for the stock.
Highlights
Today, Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian will present the Economic Survey 2021. This year the Economic Survey is being presented a few days ahead of the budget.
Bharti Airtel on Thursday emerged as the first telecom operator in the country to demonstrate its 5G readiness by orchestrating live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city. Since 5G spectrum bands in 3.5 GHz is yet to be auctioned, what Bharti did was that it used spectrum sharing technologies and operated 5G technology using its existing spectrum bands like 1800/2100/2300 MHz and sub-GHz bands 800/900 MHz.
State-owned NALCO will buy back Rs 749 crore worth of shares, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday. The government currently holds 51.50 per cent stake in the company and would tender shares proportionate to its holding.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned sellers of Indian stocks over the last few trading sessions, with Thursday seeing selling worth $508.2 million. FPI flows in January at $3 billion are now the lowest in three months. This, according to market experts, is short-term on account of profit taking and delay in the additional fiscal stimulus coming out of the US.