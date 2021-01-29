Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; IRFC shares to make debut on Dalal Street today

Today the first initial public offering (IPO) of 2021 will make its Dalal Street debut.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street has now slipped for five consecutive trading sessions, taking Sensex 6.5% down from its all-time high. Sensex now sits at 46,874 points while the broader Nifty 50 was at 13,821. However, the sharp rebound posted by Wall Street indices hints at a reversal. SGX Nifty was trading over 100 points higher during the early hours of trade on Friday. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were up in the green while Topix, and Nikkei 225 were flat. South Korean equity markets traded in red.

Today the first initial public offering (IPO) of 2021 will make its Dalal Street debut. IRFC, a state-owned NBFC working for the Ministry fo Railways exclusively successfully completed its public issue earlier this month, raising Rs 4,633 crore from the IPO of which the firm will get Rs 3,088 crore while the rest was an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The issue was subscribed 3.49 times by investors. IRFC was trading flat in the grey market and hence the listing expectations are not too high for the stock.

Read More