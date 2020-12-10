Share Market LIVE:Nifty holds above 13,500 in pre-open session, Sensex gains; IRCTC OFS opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Major Asian stock markets, taking cues from their North American peers, were trading with losses on Thursday morning.
Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty continued their record smashing run on Wednesday, gaining over 1% each. S&P BSE Sensex breached 46,100 for the first time in history to mark its highest ever closing, the 50-stock Nifty crossed 13,500. On Thursday morning, global cues were negative with SGX Nifty trading 59 points lower. Equity indices on the Wall Street closed Wednesday’s trading session in the red with NASDAQ tanking nearly 2%. Major Asian stock markets, taking cues from their North American peers, were trading with losses on Thursday morning. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red. KOSDAQ traded with gains.
The government is looking to sell 20% of its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an Offer For Sale (OFS) beginning today. IRCTC informed the bourses that the promoter is looking to sell 2.4 crore equity shares of IRCTC with an option to sell an additional 80 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,367 per share. The floor price is at a 15% discount to the closing price of Wednesday. The OFS will open for non-retail investors from December 10 while for retail investors, the offer will open from December 11. Shares of IRCTC have zoomed 107% since listing in 2019.
Highlights
Benchmark indices in recent years have been driven largely by a handful of stocks. But the trend is changing somewhat as the recent rally has been relatively broad-based. After being beaten down in March, bank stocks are propelling the indices to new highs, taking over the baton from the Reliance Industries and IT firms. More stocks are now contributing to the performance of the benchmark indices.
Nifty futures were trading 56.50 points down at 13,508.5 in early trade on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. In the previous session, Sensex ended at 46,103.50, up 495 points and the Nifty settled 136 points up at 13,529.10. The weekly expiry of F&O contracts is likley to keep the markets volatile today. Newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global cues will sway market sentiment.
'Nifty continues its upward climb with little signs of a reversal soon. In fact today’s rise has come with an upgap between 13435-13449. It will be interesting to watch as to whether this upgap is filled soon or whether today’s gap is an exhaustion gap which indicates that we are close to a top," said Deepak Jasani - Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
"Our markets reached yet another milestone of 13500 with ease and banking as well as Reliance were the major charioteer of the move today. Since we are in an uncharted territory, sky's the limit for our market; but in our sense, we have now reached the extreme most zone, at least for the current vertical move. With a broader view, 14000 and beyond levels are very much possible, but for a time being, 13500 - 13600 are the extreme levels as per few fibonacci ratios," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.
Maximum Put OI for contracts ending December 31 is at 13,000 strike with 38.46 lakh contracts. This is followed by 12,800 strike with 22.64 lakh contracts.
For the December series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 13,000 strike with 25.15 lakh contracts, followed by 18.76 lakh contracts at 13,500 strike. For the weekly expiry today, maximum Call OI is at 13,600 strike with 35.83 lakh contracts.
The Nifty has been continuously moving higher almost for six weeks after finding support at the 50-day SMA. The Nifty also remains above the 20 day SMA. While the long term uptrend is intact and long term momentum readings are not overbought, the short term momentum readings like the 14-day RSI have entered overbought territory as it is currently at 78.93. Also the rise seen in the last two weeks has almost been vertical.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 64 points lower at 13,529 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices scaled to fresh highs fuelled by foreign fund inflows and positive cues from global markets.
With India charting a strong economic recovery and showing signs of taming the spread of infections, equity strategist Chris Wood has found more reasons to be bullish on India. This week the global equity strategy head at Jefferies will increase India’s weightage in Greed & Fear’s Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by one percentage point. This is despite the domestic stock market trading at premium valuations, which he says has a tendency to decline.
"Further uptrend may continue which could lift the index to 13665. However, on intraday time frame, the index is in an overbought zone and high chances of an immediate correction is not ruled out if index trades below 13450. Hence, dismissal of 13450 could possibly open correction wave up to 13400-13350. Banking and FMCG stocks will be on focus for next few trading sessions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its up to Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at Rs 3,000 per scrip for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.
The government is looking to sell 3.2 crore equity shares of IRCTC through an offer for sale begining today. The floor price of the OFS has been set at Rs 1,367 per share a 15% discount to yesterday's closing price. The OFS will open for non-retail investors today.