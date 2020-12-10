Share Market LIVE:Nifty holds above 13,500 in pre-open session, Sensex gains; IRCTC OFS opens today

Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty continued their record smashing run on Wednesday, gaining over 1% each. S&P BSE Sensex breached 46,100 for the first time in history to mark its highest ever closing, the 50-stock Nifty crossed 13,500. On Thursday morning, global cues were negative with SGX Nifty trading 59 points lower. Equity indices on the Wall Street closed Wednesday’s trading session in the red with NASDAQ tanking nearly 2%. Major Asian stock markets, taking cues from their North American peers, were trading with losses on Thursday morning. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red. KOSDAQ traded with gains.

The government is looking to sell 20% of its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an Offer For Sale (OFS) beginning today. IRCTC informed the bourses that the promoter is looking to sell 2.4 crore equity shares of IRCTC with an option to sell an additional 80 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,367 per share. The floor price is at a 15% discount to the closing price of Wednesday. The OFS will open for non-retail investors from December 10 while for retail investors, the offer will open from December 11. Shares of IRCTC have zoomed 107% since listing in 2019.

