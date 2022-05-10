Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Prudent Corporate IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets have kicked off the week on a bearish note with Sensex and Nifty along with broader markets moving lower on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex fell 364 points or 0.67% to settle at 54,470 while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 109 points or 0.67% to end the day at 16,301. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was deep in red falling more than 100 points, suggesting a continuation of the bearish momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were weak with Wall Street continuing to witness a bloodbath. Asian stock markets mirrored the same.
After the massive LIC IPO closed for subscription yesterday, the primary market will continue to witness heightened activity with the public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services opening for subscription. The Rs 538 crore IPO of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is entirely an offer for sale and investors can bid for shares in a fixed price band of Rs 595-630 per share. Ahead of the issue, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has managed to raise Rs 159.43 crore from anchor investors Earlier yesterday LIC IPO closed after a distinctive 6-day bidding window. The issue was subscribed 2.95 times by investors. Further, shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare will list on the stock exchanges today. The issue was subscribed 12.43 times earlier last month.
Analysts say that the underlying short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and still there is no confirmation of any bottom reversal as of now. “As long as the market clearly shows sustainable upside in the next 1-2 sessions, the chances of upside bounce is unlikely. Any upside bounce from here could be short lived and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. The near term downside target for the Nifty remains at 15700 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said. Read full story
Societe Generale, Kuber India Fund, DSP Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Axis MF, L&T MF, UTI MF, Canara Robeco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak MF and HSBC MF are among the anchor investors.
Shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare will begin trading on the stock exchanges today. The issue saw a healthy response last month with all categories, except employee reservation, oversubscribed. The IPO was subscribed 12.43 times.
Retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on Monday said it has raised a little over Rs 159 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. The company has decided to allocate a total of 25,30,651 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 630 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 159.43 crore, as per the circular uploaded on BSE.
SGX Nifty was down more than 100 points suggesting a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty once again.