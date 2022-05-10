Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Prudent Corporate IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets have kicked off the week on a bearish note with Sensex and Nifty along with broader markets moving lower on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex fell 364 points or 0.67% to settle at 54,470 while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 109 points or 0.67% to end the day at 16,301. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was deep in red falling more than 100 points, suggesting a continuation of the bearish momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were weak with Wall Street continuing to witness a bloodbath. Asian stock markets mirrored the same.

After the massive LIC IPO closed for subscription yesterday, the primary market will continue to witness heightened activity with the public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services opening for subscription. The Rs 538 crore IPO of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is entirely an offer for sale and investors can bid for shares in a fixed price band of Rs 595-630 per share. Ahead of the issue, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has managed to raise Rs 159.43 crore from anchor investors Earlier yesterday LIC IPO closed after a distinctive 6-day bidding window. The issue was subscribed 2.95 times by investors. Further, shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare will list on the stock exchanges today. The issue was subscribed 12.43 times earlier last month.