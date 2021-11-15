Share Market LIVE: Sensex nears 61,000 in pre-open session, Nifty above 18,100 amid positive global cues

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices enter this week’s trading session on the back of strong gains recorded on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 767 points or 1.28% to end at 60,686 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed to end above 18,100. Broader markets inched higher while India VIX, the volatility gauge, dropped nearly 7%. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up comfortably in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as Hang Seng, Topix, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ gained, mirroring Wall Street’s up-move on Friday while Shanghai Composite slipped.
IPOs of Tarsons Products Limited and Go Fashion (India) will open this week, keeping Dalal Street busy with more public offerings. While Tarsons Products’ IPO will open for subscription today, that of Go Fashion will begin on Wednesday. Investors can bid for shares of Tarsons Products Limited in the fixed price band of Rs 635-662 per share, while Go Fashions’ IPO can be subscribed in a price band of Rs 655-690 apiece. So far this month, the primary market has seen eight public issues, including that of Paytm, Nykaa, and Policybazaar.
Highlights
On the weekly chart, the index has formed a small Bullish candle carrying lower shadow indicating buying support at lower levels. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the weekly chart indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18100 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18300-18500 levels. However, if the index breaks below 17800 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17600-17400. Nifty is now well placed above its 50-Day SMA (17795) indicating positive bias in the short term.
Nifty trimmed pre-open losses and regained 18100. Sesex was up 100 points.
Sensex gains in pre-open session while Nifty 50 was down in the red. Sesex was just shy of 61,000 mark, up 150 points while Nifty 50 was just above 17,900, down 170 points.
From an options perspective, significant Put addition was observed at 18000 Put strike for the coming weekly settlement. A move below these levels may trigger another round of downside in the coming week. However, if the Nifty sustains above 18100, it may continue its positive trend towards 18400 in the coming sessions. For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 18150 and 17880, which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 18150 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17880 are broken.
~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
Benchmark index continues to trade in a higher high higher low formation and has taken a support near its lower band of the channel pattern on the weekly time frame. On Friday prices witnessed a sharp reversal from its lower band of the flag pattern on the daily interval and closed above its 21-day exponential moving average. Overall, it was a very volatile week where prices swing both the ways with a tilt of bearishness but finally index closed one percent higher on the weekly chart due to a strong recovery on the Friday’s session.
Advance Syntex, Binani Industries, Containerway International, East India Securities, Esaar (India), GCCL Construction, Gold Line International, GV Films, Hemadri Cements, Integra Capital Management, Jai Balaji Industries, Kotia Enterprises, KSS, MSP Steel & Power, Newtime Infrastructure, Parle Industries, PB Films, PG Foils, Rajesh Exports, Ravi Kumar Distilleries, Rollatainers, Samtel India, Silver Oak (India), Tinplate Company of India, and Simmonds Marshall among 83 companies that will release September quarter earnings on November 15.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Global trends will guide the stock markets in this holiday-shortened week. Investors will eye foreign fund inflow, WPI data, oil prices, rupee movement against US dollar, among other key factors. Technical analysts say that 18200-18350 will be a crucial range for Nifty this week. Moreover, a bearish formation of ‘Head and Shoulder’ seems to in process on the daily chart of Nifty.
"Nifty is expected to open around 18180, up by 80 points. Nifty has resistance in 18200 and 18250 range and support in 18050 and 17950 range. Traders can consider buy on dips with strict stoploss loss," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel have been left unchanged for the 12th day straight on Monday by Oil Marketing Companies. Last reduction in fuel price came on Diwali as center and state governments decided to cut taxes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 103.97 per litre, while diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. Rates were reduced as center government cut excise duty on fuel and state governments trimmed VAT. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Tarsons Products Limited allocates 4,621,757 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 662 per equity share to anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company said that its Anchor book was subscribed more than 10 times. The IPO saw strong interest from domestic mutual funds. Marquee international funds also invested in the company.
"Nifty should hold above 18,100 to inch towards 18,350+ zone while the support has now shifted to 17,800-17,600 zone. Among the sectoral indices, IT, Infra, and realty look stable to us while banking, metal, and pharma may continue to trade subdued. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and prefer a hedged approach," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian markets to the tune of Rs 949 crore in the first half of November. As per the depositories data, they pulled out Rs 4,694 crore from equities between November 1-12.
IPO investors are up for a busy week as two public issues open for investors. Tarsons Products and Go Fashion's IPOs go live this week. Menawhile, share allotment of Paytm is also likely to be finalised.
SGX Nifty was up in the green on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start to the day's trade. Global cues were also positive as Asian shares inched higher.