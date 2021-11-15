Share Market LIVE: Sensex nears 61,000 in pre-open session, Nifty above 18,100 amid positive global cues

IPOs of Tarsons Products Limited and Go Fashion (India) will open this week, keeping Dalal Street busy with more public offerings. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices enter this week’s trading session on the back of strong gains recorded on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 767 points or 1.28% to end at 60,686 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed to end above 18,100. Broader markets inched higher while India VIX, the volatility gauge, dropped nearly 7%. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up comfortably in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as Hang Seng, Topix, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ gained, mirroring Wall Street’s up-move on Friday while Shanghai Composite slipped.

IPOs of Tarsons Products Limited and Go Fashion (India) will open this week, keeping Dalal Street busy with more public offerings. While Tarsons Products’ IPO will open for subscription today, that of Go Fashion will begin on Wednesday. Investors can bid for shares of Tarsons Products Limited in the fixed price band of Rs 635-662 per share, while Go Fashions’ IPO can be subscribed in a price band of Rs 655-690 apiece. So far this month, the primary market has seen eight public issues, including that of Paytm, Nykaa, and Policybazaar.

