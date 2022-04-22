Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets extended their gains on the weekly futures & options expiry session and closed with gains for the second day running. S&P BSE Sensex gained 874 points or 1.53% and settled at 57,911 while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 256 points or 1.49% to close at 17,392. Bank Nifty mirrored the up-move. Entering the final trading session of the week, bears were threatening a comeback with SGX Nifty down 200 points suggesting a negative start to the day. Global cues were weak after Wall Street equity indices ended in the red after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested an aggressive policy stance. Asian markets followed.
The IPO (Initial Public Offering) market is heating up again with fresh issues to open next week. Dalal Street investors will get to bid for Campus Activewear’s Rs 1,400-crore IPO and Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO next week. While Campus’ public issue will open for subscription on 26 April and close on 28 April, that of Rainbow Children’s Medicare will open on 27 April and close on 29 April. These two will be the first public issues to open for subscription this financial year. Hariom Pipes was the last IPO to list on Dalal Street. The last financial year saw a total of 53 IPOs.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol prices have been left untouched for the sixteenth day running by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 22. Prices have been steady for more than two weeks now after OMCs hiked prices by nearly Rs 10 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise that came more than a week ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said a half-point interest rate increase will be on the table when the U.S. central bank meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what is expected to be a series of rate increases this year.
“Put writer support at 17300 and technical support at 17190 will be crucial to watch in first hour of trade. If sustained we can see a bounce back. A close above 17300 today should bode well for bulls in next week,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Post an extended weekend; our markets started trading with a gap down due to negative opening by Infosys and HDFC Bank post their results. The index recovered marginally from the lows and attempted to recover in Tuesday’s session. However, we witnessed a sharp sell-off in the last hour on Tuesday and Nifty not only breached the 17000 mark but also went on to mark a low tad above 16800. In Tuesday’s session, although FIIs were aggressive sellers in the cash segment, surprisingly bought index futures on that day.
Nifty finds support around 17150 while 17500 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support at around 36000 while 37200 will act as resistance.
“Nifty has surpassed and holding well above its crucial level of 17,350 indicating bulls are taking charge. Now it has to continue to hold above this levels, for an up move towards 17500 and 17777 whereas support shifts higher to 17250 and 17100 zones. Also, India VIX is down below 18 zones which is comforting the bulls and needs to sustain at lower levels for market stability. However, outcome of French Presidential election, developments in Ukraine, fears of a sharp economic slowdown in China and higher oil prices can keep the markets volatile globally. Stock specific approach should be adopted to play the market momentum,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday suggested the U.S. central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation. Powell said that a half-point interest rate increase will be “on the table” when the Fed meets in May, adding it would be appropriate to “be moving a little more quickly”, Reuters reported.
Global cues were weak after NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 closed with losses on Wall Street. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all down in the red.
SGX Nifty was deep in red on Friday morning. Nifty futures traded more than 200 points lower, suggesting a weak start for domestic markets.