Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets extended their gains on the weekly futures & options expiry session and closed with gains for the second day running. S&P BSE Sensex gained 874 points or 1.53% and settled at 57,911 while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 256 points or 1.49% to close at 17,392. Bank Nifty mirrored the up-move. Entering the final trading session of the week, bears were threatening a comeback with SGX Nifty down 200 points suggesting a negative start to the day. Global cues were weak after Wall Street equity indices ended in the red after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested an aggressive policy stance. Asian markets followed.

The IPO (Initial Public Offering) market is heating up again with fresh issues to open next week. Dalal Street investors will get to bid for Campus Activewear’s Rs 1,400-crore IPO and Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO next week. While Campus’ public issue will open for subscription on 26 April and close on 28 April, that of Rainbow Children’s Medicare will open on 27 April and close on 29 April. These two will be the first public issues to open for subscription this financial year. Hariom Pipes was the last IPO to list on Dalal Street. The last financial year saw a total of 53 IPOs.