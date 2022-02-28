Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; no price hike on cards despite rising input costs

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets look to enter this week’s trading session on the back of heightened volatility that has seen Dalal Street swing between gains and losses. Last week, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 crashed nearly 4% each. Sensex is currently at 55,858 levels while Nifty 50 is at 16,658. India VIX is placed above 26 levels. Ahead of Monday’s trading session SGX Nifty was up in the green, signalling some positive momentum for domestic markets. Global cues are largely positive after Wall Street indices closed the previous session in green. Among Asian peers, all major markets except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the positive territory.

Consumer firms are unlikely to hike prices in the aftermath of the crisis in Ukraine. Input costs have been on the rise and with crude oil prices now setting fresh highs firms are facing another dilemma. Prices are expected to be kept steady until at least the first quarter of the next financial year. “There’s no clarity at the moment as to how the Ukraine crisis will pan out, so we will have to wait and watch,” RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, told FE. Analysts said that the current geopolitical crisis due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine is expected to result in further inflation in commodity prices, which have remained high over the past few quarters due to global supply chain disruptions.