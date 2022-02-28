Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; no price hike on cards despite rising input costs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets look to enter this week’s trading session on the back of heightened volatility that has seen Dalal Street swing between gains and losses. Last week, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 crashed nearly 4% each. Sensex is currently at 55,858 levels while Nifty 50 is at 16,658. India VIX is placed above 26 levels. Ahead of Monday’s trading session SGX Nifty was up in the green, signalling some positive momentum for domestic markets. Global cues are largely positive after Wall Street indices closed the previous session in green. Among Asian peers, all major markets except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the positive territory.
Consumer firms are unlikely to hike prices in the aftermath of the crisis in Ukraine. Input costs have been on the rise and with crude oil prices now setting fresh highs firms are facing another dilemma. Prices are expected to be kept steady until at least the first quarter of the next financial year. “There’s no clarity at the moment as to how the Ukraine crisis will pan out, so we will have to wait and watch,” RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, told FE. Analysts said that the current geopolitical crisis due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine is expected to result in further inflation in commodity prices, which have remained high over the past few quarters due to global supply chain disruptions.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Sensex was trading with marginal gains in the pre-open session while Nifty 50 was down in the red.
On the weekly chart, Nifty 50 index formed a long bearish candle forming lower High-Low compared to previous week indicating weakness at current levels. The index is moving in a Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation on the weekly chart indicating negative bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 16800 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17000-17400 levels. However if the index breaks below 16400 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 16200-16000.
Key point to highlight is that the wise index has maintained the rhythm of not correcting for more than three consecutive weeks, since April 2020. In the current scenario, as the index has already corrected over the past three weeks, we believe Nifty is poised for a technical pullback from the oversold territory.
In the upcoming days, volatility is expected to remain high tracking ongoing geopolitical concerns. Consequently, global cues will dictate the future trend. A decisive close above 16800-16850 along with cool off in VIX and crude oil will add fuel to the ongoing pullback rally towards 17200 as it is the 61.8% retracement of February decline (17795-16203), placed at 17186.
~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
The Sensex has fallen nearly 2000 points in the previous week close on account of geopolitical tensions, as Russia begins military operations in Ukraine. The geopolitical event has been causing a rout across equity markets, as the world can ill-afford further disruption in trade and commodities when Covid has already weakened sovereign balance sheets. The Russia-Ukraine issue added a negative trigger to the existing overhang of the US Fed likely raising rates in March 2022. Russian Index fell over 50% from the recent peak.
“Benchmark Nifty is likely to open above dotted lines joining the conga-line of rising stock markets across globe. For today’s trade, Nifty’s resistance is at 17057 mark, while the technical landscape will deteriorate considerably only if Nifty closes below 15901 mark. Amidst geopolitical tensions, the black swan continues to be the higher commodity prices, especially spiking crude oil prices and others including aluminium and nickel where Russia has market share. The street suspects earnings could be at risk as there could be margin pressure due to higher commodity prices,” said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 42.50 points or 0.26 per cent up at 16,702 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex rallied 1328.61 points or 2.4 per cent to 55,858.52, while Nifty 50 settled at 16658.40, up 410 points or 2.5 per cent. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed, while oil futures gained over 4 per cent as investors keenly watch the Russia-Ukraine war and related sanctions.
Volatility was at its peak for last week where Nifty 50 witnessed carnage selling on February 24, witnessing its highest intraday loss due to the geopolitical crises between Russia and Ukraine. On the weekly chart, the benchmark index close below 3.50 per cent and formed a tall red candle which indicates a seller-dominated week. Due to a sharp recovery on February 25, prices were successfully able to protect their 50-week exponential moving average on the weekly chart which is placed at 16430 levels.
“The formation of bullish ABCD pattern helped a recovery in Nifty as the benchmark index ended at 410 points high over the previous closing. However, Friday’s recovery has found initial resistance at the resistance zone 16700-16750. Going forward, the recovery may continue as long as 16550 is held decisively.”
~ Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“The sharp comeback of market on Friday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. But, the crucial overhead resistance of around 16700-16800 levels could be a tough task to sustain the highs. Further upside from here is likely to encounter the resistance in the short term and one may expect weakness emerging from the lower highs. Immediate support is placed at 16500 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Most people are horrified and saddened by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which has already led to too many deaths and injuries, and created oceans of fear, displacement and uncertainty. For Ukrainians, whether working overseas or stuck in the middle of the war at home, the trauma is that much more painful and real.
Automobile and FMCG firms facing the prospect of escalating input prices in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis are likely to hold on to any price hike, at least till the first quarter of FY23, to gauge how the geopolitical situation pans out. Even air carriers, who are reeling under high aviation turbine fuel prices but have recently witnessed an uptick in traffic, are unlikely to raise fares anytime soon.