Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock to make stock market debut today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty might look to make it eight days of consecutive gains on Monday. The start to this week’s trading could be positive with the SGX Nifty trading 30 points higher. The benchmark indices are now trading at their pre-coronavirus levels after having added almost 4.4% during last week’s trading. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 40,509 and the NSE Nifty 50 is trading at 11,912 levels. With the earnings season underway, investors can now track the positive commentary coming in from India Inc after the easing of lockdown restrictions helped them get back on track. Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Monday morning, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were trading higher but Topix and Nikkei 225 were down in the red.
After a stellar performance during the subscription phase of the IPO, Mazagon Dock and UTI Asset Management Company’s shares will today make their stock market debut. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard firm was subscribed 157 times by investors with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) over subscribing their portion 677 times. On the other hand the Rs 2,160 crore UTI AMC IPO was subscribed 2.31 times. On Friday, the grey market price of UTI AMC was running in the negative while Mazagon Dock was commanding a premium of Rs 106.
Highlights
Rallying for the seven straight days BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 look to start the week yet again in the positive territory on Monday. Today, a mini-ratna public sector undertaking Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) shares will debut on stock exchanges. Besides, market participants will closely track quarterly earnings of Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies, scheduled to announce results this week, also macroeconomic data such as IIP, CPI and WPI data, and global trends will also be watched out.
Support for the benchmark index, Nifty 50, has move higher on the technical charts and analysts are now pinning support levels to be placed at 11,800. While some say that the previous resistance levels shoudl be taken as the new support in the range of 11700 – 11450 levels.
"After the formation of doji type candle pattern on Thursday, Nifty continued its upside momentum for the seventh consecutive sessions on Friday and registered yet another decent gains of 79 points. A reasonable positive candle was formed with lower shadow, technically, this pattern indicate an uptrend continuation pattern. The overall market breadth has improved slightly, but the broad market indices like mid and small cap segments have continued with minor decline on Friday," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Vedanta Ltd’s delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders, forcing the company to look for options to extend the buyback period by a day. In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its buyback offer is deemed to have failed as per the terms of the delisting regulations after promoter Vedanta Resources did not receive the required number of shares to delist the firm.
Some analysts believe that in a volatile market situation with uncertainties ahead, investors should sell half of their lot to take advantage of listing day gains as stocks usually list at a premium value. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services suggests a stock specific approach and advises investors to draw conclusions from IPO subscriptions rates. “If there is demand for the stock with subscription levels being at 60-70 times and then shares drop from their listing gains it opens an opportunity for those who missed on allotment to come and buy the stock which will improve the price,” he said. Vinod Nair adds that businesses that are in line with the new norms such as digital players are performing well.
Large central public-sector entities — companies and undertakings — achieved 30% of their capital expenditure (capex) target for FY21 in the first half of the financial year, by spending almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to official sources. This is a creditable achievement, as it reflects that these companies have managed to hold on to the capex pace shown in recent years in the first half, despite the Covid-19 shock.
