Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock to make stock market debut today

Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Monday morning, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were trading higher but Topix and Nikkei 225 were down in the red.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty might look to make it eight days of consecutive gains on Monday. The start to this week’s trading could be positive with the SGX Nifty trading 30 points higher. The benchmark indices are now trading at their pre-coronavirus levels after having added almost 4.4% during last week’s trading. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 40,509 and the NSE Nifty 50 is trading at 11,912 levels. With the earnings season underway, investors can now track the positive commentary coming in from India Inc after the easing of lockdown restrictions helped them get back on track. Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Monday morning, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were trading higher but Topix and Nikkei 225 were down in the red.

After a stellar performance during the subscription phase of the IPO, Mazagon Dock and UTI Asset Management Company’s shares will today make their stock market debut. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard firm was subscribed 157 times by investors with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) over subscribing their portion 677 times. On the other hand the Rs 2,160 crore UTI AMC IPO was subscribed 2.31 times. On Friday, the grey market price of UTI AMC was running in the negative while Mazagon Dock was commanding a premium of Rs 106.

Read More