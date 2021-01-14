Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Infosys, Wipro beat estimates, post strong Q3 profits

Asian peers were largely trading with gains. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all in the green.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices closed flat on Wednesday, ending their three-day gaining run. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,492 while Nifty 50 was just above 14,550. Although little changed on Sensex and Nifty on a closing basis, the indices did, however, reach fresh all-time highs. Stock markets in the United Stated ended mixed with Dow Jones closing flat while S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 20 points, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. Asian peers were largely trading with gains. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all in the green.

Information Technology firm Infosys and Wipro on Wednesday reported their quarterly results. Both the IT firm announced strong revenue growth and a jump in profits, beating street estimates. Infosys said its revenue grew 5.5% sequentially to Rs 25,927 crore and net profits increased to Rs 5,197 crore, up 7.3% quarter-on-quarter. On the other hand, Wipro revenues during the October-December period stood at Rs 15,670 crore while net profit was at Rs 2,970 crore. Both the firms are even more optimistic about the future with strong deal pipelines.

Read More