Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Infosys, Wipro beat estimates, post strong Q3 profits

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 20 points, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities.
Asian peers were largely trading with gains. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all in the green.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices closed flat on Wednesday, ending their three-day gaining run. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,492 while Nifty 50 was just above 14,550. Although little changed on Sensex and Nifty on a closing basis, the indices did, however, reach fresh all-time highs. Stock markets in the United Stated ended mixed with Dow Jones closing flat while S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 20 points, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. Asian peers were largely trading with gains. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all in the green.
Information Technology firm Infosys and Wipro on Wednesday reported their quarterly results. Both the IT firm announced strong revenue growth and a jump in profits, beating street estimates. Infosys said its revenue grew 5.5% sequentially to Rs 25,927 crore and net profits increased to Rs 5,197 crore, up 7.3% quarter-on-quarter. On the other hand, Wipro revenues during the October-December period stood at Rs 15,670 crore while net profit was at Rs 2,970 crore. Both the firms are even more optimistic about the future with strong deal pipelines.
Highlights
"A long negative candle was formed with lower shadow on the daily chart. Though this pattern indicates high volatility in the market, still there is no formation of any reversal in Nifty at the highs. Hence, one may expect further upmove with range move in the coming sessions. The overall market breadth has turned negative, with Advance: Decline ratio closing at 634:1258 and neutral at 82. Though, the market witnessed higher level weakness on Wednesday, still there is no indication of reversal pattern forming at the new highs. Hence, there is a possibility of further upmove amidst a range movement in the next 1-2 sessions. Upper levels of 14655 is going to be a short term resistance and lower 14450 is expected to be an immediate support for the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Nifty Futures on Singapore exchange were trading with gains during the early hours of Thursday. SGX Nifty was up 24 points, hinting at a positive start for Nifty, Sensex.
Wipro on Wednesday posted a strong set of numbers for the October-December quarter. The company’s revenues during the period stood at Rs 15,670 crore while net profit was at Rs 2,970 crore. Operating margin expanded sequentially by 243 bps to 21.7%, a significant growth in the last 22 quarters. The company surpassed all market estimations and gave a revenue guidance of 1.5%-3.5% for the January-March quarter.
Read full story
Infosys on Wednesday upped revenue guidance for 2020-21, saying it could increase by 4.5-5.5% in constant currency terms, better than the 2-3% projected earlier. The optimism stemmed from a strong Q3FY21 numbers in which revenues rose 5.5% sequentially to Rs 25,927 crore and net profits increased to Rs 5,197 crore, up 7.3% quarter-on-quarter. The IT major’s operating profit margins came in at a robust 25.4%.
Read full story