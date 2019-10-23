Share Market LIVE: Infosys shares may extend fall after wiping out Rs 53,000 crore; Nifty may open down

Both the Sensex and Nifty lost about 1% on Thursday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of IT major Infosys may extend decline on Wednesday, after wiping out Rs 53,000 crore on Tuesday on the back of whistle blower complaints alleging corporate malpractices. Infosys ADR’s were trading 3% down this morning. Infosys shares dragged the headline indices lower on Tuesday afternoon, after whistle blower complaints led to its biggest one-day fall in over 6 years. Infosys shares came under the radar after whislte-blower complaints alleged corporate malpractices by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. A few anonymous employees of the IT giant have reportedly accused its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters. Infosys finds itself in the midst of another episode of corporate governance-related issues, post Vishal Sikka’s exit in August-17. “Infosys is one of the most owned stocks by Mutual Fund Schemes Total Value of holding at the end of September 2019 was Rs 45,000 crore. Approximately 4% of total equity holdings of MF’s,” noted investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal said. Meanwhile, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty may open lower tracking global cues. Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s timetable to fast-track legislation for its deal to take Britain out of the European Union. Technology shares in the region were knocked after Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates in a sign the global microchip industry is being squeezed by a downturn in demand and a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute. We bring to you LIVE updates.