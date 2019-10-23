Share Market LIVE: Infosys shares may extend fall after wiping out Rs 53,000 crore; Nifty may open down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of IT major Infosys may extend decline on Wednesday, after wiping out Rs 53,000 crore on Tuesday on the back of whistle blower complaints alleging corporate malpractices. Infosys ADR’s were trading 3% down this morning. Infosys shares dragged the headline indices lower on Tuesday afternoon, after whistle blower complaints led to its biggest one-day fall in over 6 years. Infosys shares came under the radar after whislte-blower complaints alleged corporate malpractices by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. A few anonymous employees of the IT giant have reportedly accused its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters. Infosys finds itself in the midst of another episode of corporate governance-related issues, post Vishal Sikka’s exit in August-17. “Infosys is one of the most owned stocks by Mutual Fund Schemes Total Value of holding at the end of September 2019 was Rs 45,000 crore. Approximately 4% of total equity holdings of MF’s,” noted investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal said. Meanwhile, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty may open lower tracking global cues. Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s timetable to fast-track legislation for its deal to take Britain out of the European Union. Technology shares in the region were knocked after Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates in a sign the global microchip industry is being squeezed by a downturn in demand and a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Motilal Oswal noted the allegations on under-reporting of visa costs and investments in riskier treasury investments are unjustified. “The portfolio of treasury investments by the company – as disclosed in annual reports – indicates that there has not been a material change in the risk profile of investments between FY18 and FY19,” analysts said.
Analysts at Jefferies wrote: “…the issue is likely to remain an overhang on the stock in the near term given it raises questions over the credibility of the current management.” Credit Suisse noted the allegations could weigh on the stock, whether proven right or not. “If proven, this can lead to the CEO and CFO being fired with potential SEC investigations against them. Even if these are not proven, this can kick-start a period of potential uncertainty amidst a management ranks and clients,” the analysts wrote.
The Infosys stock crashed 16.2% on Tuesday to a 10-month low in the wake of whistleblower allegations of mismanagement on several counts even as chairman Nandan Nilekani sought to reassure investors, saying the allegations would be probed. The company’s audit committee has retained Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co to conduct an independent investigation.
Oil slipped on Wednesday after U.S. industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles, but possible deeper production cuts coming from OPEC and its allies prevented a further slide in prices. International benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 28 cents, or 0.47%, to $59.42 a barrel by 0123 GMT on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.73%, to $54.08 per barrel. U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels to 437 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 18, compared with analyst expectations for a gain of 2.2 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. Inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.
Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors waited for clarity on Brexit confusion after UK lawmakers voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s divorce plan but opposed his tight timetable to complete the legislative process in three days. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,488.50 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,491.30 per ounce.
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s timetable to fast-track legislation for its deal to take Britain out of the European Union. Technology shares in the region were knocked after Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates in a sign the global microchip industry is being squeezed by a downturn in demand and a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute. In after-hour trade, Texas Instruments shares tumbled 9.8%, driving down other chipmaker shares including Intel and Nvidia. In Asia, SK Hynix slipped 1.0% while Tokyo Electron fell 3.6%.
