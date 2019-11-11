Share Market LIVE: US China trade war weigh on stock market, Sensex, Nifty trade lower

The market capitalisation of the BSE stood at Rs 152.72 lakh crore.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak domestic and global cues. The Sensex was down about 65 points to 40,260, while the Nifty was trading below the 11,900-mark. Sun Pharma, Heromotocorp shares were among the biggest losers in Sensex, shedding up to 4%. The Sensex receded from record high levels, on Friday following Moody’s India Credit Rating downgrade. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut India’s rating outlook to negative from stable citing growth concerns. The prospects of further reforms that would support business investment and growth at high levels, and significantly broaden the narrow tax base, have diminished,” Moody’s said in its report. The global rating agency affirmed the Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings for India. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that the talks with China related to trade are progressing smoothly. Asian shares edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely”, though uncertainty remained over whether a deal would be signed this year. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.2% to inch closer to a recent 13-month high. Australian shares rose 0.5% to a two-week high while South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.2%. That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.05% firmer at 534.63, testing a recent six-month peak, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.