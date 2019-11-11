Share Market LIVE: US China trade war weigh on stock market, Sensex, Nifty trade lower

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak domestic and global cues. The Sensex was down about 65 points to 40,260, while the Nifty was trading below the 11,900-mark. Sun Pharma, Heromotocorp shares were among the biggest losers in Sensex, shedding up to 4%. The Sensex receded from record high levels, on Friday following Moody’s India Credit Rating downgrade. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut India’s rating outlook to negative from stable citing growth concerns. The prospects of further reforms that would support business investment and growth at high levels, and significantly broaden the narrow tax base, have diminished,” Moody’s said in its report. The global rating agency affirmed the Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings for India. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that the talks with China related to trade are progressing smoothly. Asian shares edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely”, though uncertainty remained over whether a deal would be signed this year. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.2% to inch closer to a recent 13-month high. Australian shares rose 0.5% to a two-week high while South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.2%. That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.05% firmer at 534.63, testing a recent six-month peak, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
HDFC’s bottomline was boosted by GRUH stake sale, but core performance was soft. While loan growth was muted in non-retail, retail loans did better (net retail AuM ~17% y-o-y). NIMs were stable. Developer loans are in a spot of bother (non-retail GNPL up 19 bps q-o-q). While near term could be somewhat patchy, HDFC’s better underwriting skills, strong distribution and cost of funds advantage will support longer-term earnings growth. Buy, PT of Rs. 2,510.
There are essentially two strands to the arguments made after India walked out of RCEP. First, that the lack of safeguards in RCEP that India wanted against a surge in Chinese imports will hurt India, so the country is better off without being a part of RCEP; the Asean FTA is held up as an example of how FTAs are hurting. Second, rather than getting bogged down in an FTA driven by Chinese interests, India’s interests are better served by concluding an FTA with the US or the EU; and since both are higher-cost economies than India, India’s exports will also grow faster than, say, in an RCEP FTA.
Despite the apparent thrust being given to infrastructure spending, the finance ministry has rejected the road transport and highway ministry’s demand for hiking the budget outlay for it by Rs. 43,000 crore or 51% over the budget estimate. In the Budget for 2019-20, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) was allocated Rs. 83,016 crore for highway construction, up from Rs. 78,626 crore in 2018-19 and Rs. 61,015 crore in 2017-18. Of the total budgetary support for the current fiscal, MoRTH has already spent Rs. 51,798 crore or 62% by September end, as per the Controller General of Accounts data.
India Inc continues to be under pressure with the July-September quarter earnings throwing in disappointing numbers. Net sales during the quarter were down 3.82% year-on-year in the absence of weak volumes and lack of pricing power. If the net profit for a sample of 693 companies (excluding banks and financials) was up 7.65% y-o-y, it was due to lower expenses, which fell 3.93% due to lower raw material bill. The higher net profit was also on account of a lower tax bill — down by 60.45% — and higher other income at 5.84%. More relevantly, profit before tax was down 12.81%.
The economy may be in the midst of a protracted phase of slowdown and the weakness could stretch into the next fiscal, as green shoots of a recovery in key indicators — from industrial production, exports and corporate sales to non-food credit growth — are barely visible. Economists, who were earlier optimistic about a rebound in the September quarter itself, are now much less sanguine and believe growth didn’t hit the rock bottom in the three months through June; rather, it may have dropped below 5% for the first time since the last quarter of FY13 in the July-September period.
Asian shares edged higher on Monday after US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely”, though uncertainty remained over whether a deal would be signed this year. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.2% to inch closer to a recent 13-month high. Australian shares rose 0.5% to a two-week high while South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.2%. That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.05% firmer at 534.63, testing a recent six-month peak. Trump told reporters on Saturday that talks with China had moved more slowly than he would have liked, but added that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.
Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, with investors shrugging off comments over the weekend by US President Donald Trump that talks were going well. Brent crude was down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $62.12 by 0117 GMT. The contract rose 1.3% last week. U.S. crude was 35 cents, or 0.6%, lower at $56.89 a barrel.
To boost trade exchange in services between India and the world, the commerce ministry is looking to attract investments and partnerships in strategic areas including financial management and accounting, telecom projects, aviation and space programme, content, media distribution, infrastructure, outsourcing publishing work, intellectual property management services etc. in its annual Global Exhibition on Services (GES) event later in November in Bengaluru. The government is aiming at boosting Indian services in the global market by focusing on 12 services sectors and seeing participation from 100 countries.
Past few months have been months to forget for the Indian economy. The rupee became the worst-performing currency in Asia this month, and Q1 GDP at 5 per cent fell to a 6 year low. The collapse of the automobile sector, trade wars between US and China, rising number of NPAs and sluggish consumer demand along with a failing manufacturing sector have attacked together, staying true to the adage ‘misfortunes never come alone.’ This growth recession was compounded further by the previous Union Budget’s decision to put heavy taxation charges on FPIs, which led them to withdraw their investments from the market. The current situation has made it important to answer the question that is there a need to rejig the Indian economy and identify the sector where the next wave of growth will come from?
