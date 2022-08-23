Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices continued to remain in the grip of bears on Tuesday morning, falling on the opening bell. S&P BSE Sensex dives more than 350 points or 0.6% to trade near 58,400 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down close to 100 points or 0.55%, sitting below 17,400. Bank Nifty was holding above 38,000 mark while India VIX was up 2%. Technology stocks were suffering on the opening bell with Infosys down 2%, followed by HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and TCS. Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer, up 0.91%, accompanied by Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC.
Amid pressure on margins, Information Technology behemoth Infosys has joined a list of firms in the IT sector that have reduced the variable payout for employees. Infosys informed its employees in a letter that the average variable payout for Q1 FY23 is 70% at an organisation level. Infosys’ operating margin narrowed to 20.1% in Q1FY23 compared to 23.7% in the same quarter of the previous year and 21.5% in Q4FY22. Earlier this year, Infosys had said that keeping inflation and supply tightness in mind salary increases across all geographies this year were higher than historical levels. Leading IT services firms have either deferred or reduced the variable payout for the employees as pressure on margins is mounting.
Former mentor Radhakishan Damani has been appointed the chief trustee of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s estate, said a person familiar with the matter. Kalpraj Dharamshi, managing director of Dharamshi Securities, and Amal Parikh, promoter and director of Ohm Stock Broker, will be the other trustees.
“The market mood has suddenly changed after the release of the Fed minutes which indicate steeper rate tightening than what the market had discounted. Now, the focus will be on what the Fed chief Powel will say at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. If he sounds less hawkish there can be a relief rally; otherwise the present drift will continue. The trend in US markets is hugely important for India since the correlation between the two markets is very high,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
WTI Crude oil futures ended the previous week 1.4% lower and closed at $90.77 per bbl, amid increasing concerns of a global economic slowdown. Recession fears continue to exert pressure on energy markets, with Fed minutes signalling a strong commitment to bringing down inflation to the 2% target range. On top of that, concerning industrial production figures and further Covid lockdowns in China added to the outlook of a decline in energy demand.
The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for more than three months by OMCs on August 23. The last country-wide change in price came on May 21, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, Maharashtra is the only state to have cut rates. Maharashtra government had announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis.
“Indices are oversold on hourly charts and a relief bounce back is possible. However, if 17450 breaks on closing basis with a spike in VIX, expect 16950 as the next target for Nifty,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Indian equity markets are likely to extend losses on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Benchmark indices are expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening with a loss of 85 points. In the previous session, the S&P BSE Sensex dived 872 points or 1.46% to settle at 58,773 while the NSE Nifty 50 index tanked 267 points or 1.51% to end at 17,490. “The fear of aggressive rate hikes by apex banks has started haunting the participants again. Though the Nifty has re-entered the declining broadening pattern, we expect the index to respect 17,300 levels,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys has reduced the variable payout for employees for the first quarter of FY23, a trend seen across the industry, due to pressure on margins. “The average variable payout for Q1 FY23 is 70% at an organisation level,” Infosys said in a letter to employees, a copy of which FE has seen. “The performance bonus payout for Delivery and Business Enabling Functions for Q1FY23 is scheduled to take place in the payroll of August 2022.”