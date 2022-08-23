Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices continued to remain in the grip of bears on Tuesday morning, falling on the opening bell. S&P BSE Sensex dives more than 350 points or 0.6% to trade near 58,400 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down close to 100 points or 0.55%, sitting below 17,400. Bank Nifty was holding above 38,000 mark while India VIX was up 2%. Technology stocks were suffering on the opening bell with Infosys down 2%, followed by HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and TCS. Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer, up 0.91%, accompanied by Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC.

Amid pressure on margins, Information Technology behemoth Infosys has joined a list of firms in the IT sector that have reduced the variable payout for employees. Infosys informed its employees in a letter that the average variable payout for Q1 FY23 is 70% at an organisation level. Infosys’ operating margin narrowed to 20.1% in Q1FY23 compared to 23.7% in the same quarter of the previous year and 21.5% in Q4FY22. Earlier this year, Infosys had said that keeping inflation and supply tightness in mind salary increases across all geographies this year were higher than historical levels. Leading IT services firms have either deferred or reduced the variable payout for the employees as pressure on margins is mounting.

