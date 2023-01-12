Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday, BSE Sensex fell 9.98 points or 0.02% ending at 60,105.50 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 18.45 points or 0.10% to 17,895.70.

India equity indices are expected to open in green, hints SGX Nifty. On the Singaporean exchange Nifty futures were trading 49.5 points or 0.28 higher at 17,999.5.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: India equity indices are expected to open in green, hints SGX Nifty. On the Singaporean exchange Nifty futures were trading 49.5 points or 0.28 higher at 17,999.5. On Wednesday, BSE Sensex fell 9.98 points or 0.02% ending at 60,105.50 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 18.45 points or 0.10% to 17,895.70. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.52%, Nifty IT rose 0.33% and Nifty FMCG fell 1.13%. Bharti Airtel fell the most among individual stocks, over 5% intraday. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:17 (IST) 12 Jan 2023 Bank Nifty likely to remain volatile in coming session “The Bank Nifty index witnessed a volatile trading session but managed to hold the immediate support level of 42,000. The index found support on the lower end at 41700, where strong buying was visible. The index is likely to remain volatile in the coming session, and a break below 41,700 will accelerate the move on the downside. The upper end of the intermediate resistance zone is seen at 42,350-42,400, and the short covering is expected towards the 42,700 level.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:15 (IST) 12 Jan 2023 Trend likely to remain sideways or negative in short term “Nifty remained range bound throughout the session. The market sentiment remains negative as the benchmark Nifty fell below the crucial short-term moving average (50 EMA). The daily RSI is in bearish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting sluggish momentum. Over the short term, the trend is likely to remain sideways or negative. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,000/18,250. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,800.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:13 (IST) 12 Jan 2023 US stock market ends in green Overnight, the US stock market concluded in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 268.91 points or 0.80% to 33,973.01, S&P500 climbed 50.36 pts or 1.28% to 3,969.61 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index advanced 189.04 pts or 1.76% to 10,931.67. 08:03 (IST) 12 Jan 2023 Q3 results today Infosys, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Cyient, Den Networks, G G Engineering, GM Breweries, GTPL Hathway, and Plastiblends India will announce their quarterly earnings on 12 January. 08:03 (IST) 12 Jan 2023 Stocks under F&O ban The National Stock Exchange has Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC stocks under its F&O ban list for 12 January. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in these stocks. 08:02 (IST) 12 Jan 2023 FII DII Data Foreign institutional investors (FII) net-sold shares worth Rs 3,208.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net-bought shares worth Rs 2,430.62 crore on 11 January, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. Read full story