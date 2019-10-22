Share Market LIVE: Infosys shares see biggest fall in 6 years after whistle blower complaints

Notably, a few anonymous employees of the IT giant have reportedly accused its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters.

Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Infosys share price posted their biggest fall in 6 -years after whislte-blower complaints alleged corporate malpractices by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. Infosys share price plunged by 15% to hit the day’s low at Rs 645.35 on BSE. Infosys shares emerged as the biggest loser in the Sensex. Even as corporate governance issues comes to fore in India’s second largest IT firm Infosys following whislte-blower complaints, the share price could take a 10-15% knock in the near-term, according to analysts. Notably, a few anonymous employees of the IT giant have reportedly accused its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters. Infosys finds itself in the midst of another episode of corporate governance-related issues, post Vishal Sikka’s exit in August-17. Reliance Securities noted that it is really disappointing that a company that has long been viewed as a “poster boy” of corporate governance in India has seemingly fallen to such levels. “Infosys is one of the most owned stocks by Mutual Fund Schemes Total Value of holding at the end of September 2019 was Rs 45000 Crores Approximately 4% of total equity holdings of MF’s,” noted investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal said. The letter to the Board and the SEC alleges that Infosys’s senior management has focused on boosting near-term revenues and profits by: 1) way of not fully recognizing certain costs such as visa costs; and 2) revenue recognition related to some large deals not being in line with accounting standards. Further, the letter claims the CEO has bypassed the regular process of reviews and approvals relating to large deals and also suggests some of the large deals have no margins, brokerage firm Emkay said.