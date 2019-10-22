Share Market LIVE: Infosys shares see biggest fall in 6 years after whistle blower complaints

Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Infosys share price posted their biggest fall in 6 -years after whislte-blower complaints alleged corporate malpractices by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. Infosys share price plunged by 15% to hit the day’s low at Rs 645.35 on BSE. Infosys shares emerged as the biggest loser in the Sensex. Even as corporate governance issues comes to fore in India’s second largest IT firm Infosys following whislte-blower complaints, the share price could take a 10-15% knock in the near-term, according to analysts. Notably, a few anonymous employees of the IT giant have reportedly accused its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters. Infosys finds itself in the midst of another episode of corporate governance-related issues, post Vishal Sikka’s exit in August-17. Reliance Securities noted that it is really disappointing that a company that has long been viewed as a “poster boy” of corporate governance in India has seemingly fallen to such levels. “Infosys is one of the most owned stocks by Mutual Fund Schemes Total Value of holding at the end of September 2019 was Rs 45000 Crores Approximately 4% of total equity holdings of MF’s,” noted investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal said. The letter to the Board and the SEC alleges that Infosys’s senior management has focused on boosting near-term revenues and profits by: 1) way of not fully recognizing certain costs such as visa costs; and 2) revenue recognition related to some large deals not being in line with accounting standards. Further, the letter claims the CEO has bypassed the regular process of reviews and approvals relating to large deals and also suggests some of the large deals have no margins, brokerage firm Emkay said.
Banks will likely have window to scout for prospective buyers of stressed assets for their expeditious resolution even before the bankruptcy process is initiated. This facility is set to be in place as part of a host of amendments being planned for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is being reviewed by the government and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
The government’s blow-hot-blow-cold policy approach towards global multi-brand e-retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart is perplexing since, apart from the fact that it is supposed to be trying to attract FDI, the same rules don’t seem to apply to local e-retailers, many of whom also have foreign investors, even if not at the level of the retailing subsidiary. It doesn’t help that these changes—the government insists they are merely clarifications of existing rules—come after global retailers have spent billions of dollars ($16bn in the case of Walmart’s Flipkart acquisition) to set up operations here, and have lakhs of employees as well as local suppliers.
Heavy reliance on short-term wholesale funding and thin liquidity pose common risks for Indian vehicle finance companies. Vehicle finance companies in India are among the fastest growing in Asia, benefiting from favourable economic and demographic conditions, although vehicle sales are slowing as economic conditions worsen. The risk is highlighted by the IL&FS default that sparked a liquidity crisis for the entire non-bank finance sector in India, said Moody’s in its comparative analysis on vehicle financing in India and Indonesia.
In a clear sign that India and the US are close to finding common ground on their outstanding trade issues that started looking intractable, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said here that the two sides “have almost resolved the broad contours” of an imminent deal in this regard. He even hinted at a “much larger engagement between the two countries in the days ahead”, hinting at the possibility of a larger bilateral trade agreement, following the limited deal on the immediate horizon.
Asian share markets edged ahead on Tuesday amid cheery chatter about the chance of a Sino-U.S. trade deal, while investors were sanguine yet another vote on Brexit would still avert a hard exit. A holiday in Tokyo kept turnover light and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added a slight 0.13%. Futures for Japan’s Nikkei were trading flat at 22,700, compared to Monday’s index close at 22,548. South Korean stocks rose 0.4%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
"While we are not in a position to ascertain the truth of the allegations (note that Infosys has referred this matter to the Audit Committee who is investigating), the newsflow around this may dominate investor attention in the near term and could continue to support the shift toward TCS (especially after Sep'19 quarter results) despite Infosys's results being a tad better than TCS vs. Street expectations," Emkay noted.
Infosys share price plunged on Tuesday morning after whislte-blower complaints alleged corporate malpractices by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. Infosys share price plunged by 10% to hit the day's low at Rs 691.10 on BSE. Infosys shares emerged as the biggest loser in the Sensex. Even as corporate governance issues comes to fore in India’s second largest IT firm Infosys following whislte-blower complaints, the share price could take a 10-15% knock in the near-term, according to analysts.
“The market is very unforgiving of companies that have corporate governance issues and while it would not be fair to directly jump to conclusions, this issue appears quite ugly at least on the surface,” noted the report further. “It calls into severe question board-level processes at the IT major, which is even more disappointing given that when founder Nandan Nilekani was brought back on the board, his specific focus was to ensure high corporate governance standards post the Vishal Sikka fiasco,” said the report.
The anonymous employees have alleged that Infosys had hidden critical information is from the auditors and the board of directors, and in large contracts like Verizon, Intel and JVs (Joint Ventures) in Japan, ABN Amro acquisition, revenue recognition matters are forced which is not as per the accounting standards. Meanwhile, the matter is still under the review of Infosys’ board. While we await developments on the board investigation, given that it is so widely held, it is very likely that some investors will vote with their feet and sell at least some of their holdings, noted Reliance Securities.
Digital India initiative should be leveraged to transform rural India and create avenues for those in smaller towns and cities, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. The Minister said Digital India should become a beacon for inclusion, healthcare, education and entrepreneurship. He launched the next version of the government’s mobile payment app Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) called BHIM 2.0 that is packed with new features and capabilities.
According to some media reports, a group of employees describing themselves as 'ethical' employees have written to the Infosys Board of Directors and the US SEC alleging unethical practices by its CEO Mr. Salil Parekh in recent quarters. The letter to the Board and the SEC alleges that Infosys's senior management has focused on boosting near-term revenues and profits by: 1) way of not fully recognizing certain costs such as visa costs; and 2) revenue recognition related to some large deals not being in line with accounting standards. (from Emkay)