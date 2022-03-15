08:22 (IST) 15 Mar 2022

Bulls back to the driver’s seat

Since we have seen a V-shaped recovery in last few sessions, the momentum readings on lower time-frame charts are approaching the overbought zone and thus, the index may see some hurdle around 17000 mark. This psychological level is the 50% retracement level of the recent correction and also option writers have decent open interest concentrated at this strike. However, given that the index has managed to reverse the trend, any correction going ahead could witness buying interest. Unless there’s some catastrophic effect on the global equities due to news flows now, our markets could see a gradual up move and hence, traders should look for stock specific buying opportunities. The immediate support for Nifty is now placed around 16650 while 17000-17050 is the immediate hurdle.

~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com