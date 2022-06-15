Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets extended their downward move and ended with losses on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex slipped 153 points or 0.29% to settle at 52,693 while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43 points or 0.27% to end the day’s trade at 15,732. Indian VIX was down in red, giving up 22 levels. Ahead of the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was trading flat, suggesting a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade after Wall Street saw NASDAQ gain while Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell. Asian markets were moving in the opposite directions.
While retail inflation based on the CPI fell in May, the wholesale price inflation (WPI) spiked to 15.88% in May, the highest since September 1991. The up-move in inflation has been caused by a surge in price pressure on food and fuel. In April, the WPI inflation was recorded at 15.08%. WPI has lingered in the double-digit territory for 14 months now. “The continued rise in WPI through May means the RBI has no respite on the inflation front, as wholesale price inflation hits a three-decade high,” said economists at Barclay’s. “We expect supply shortages and price increases in a number of input goods to keep domestic inflation high, setting the stage for further policy tightening by the RBI,” they added.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Wednesday as OMCs kept prices steady for the twenty-fourth day straight. Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
“Expect a bounce-back if yesterday’s low is not broken in the first half today. On the flip side, if we don’t sustain it, we may see another slide down to 15,500. Bank Nifty support zone is seen at 33,000 to 33,125 if defended today can trigger short-covering up-move,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
LIC: LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) has increased its stake in non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital.
Wipro: Wipro is increasing its investment in Norway to help its clients capitalise on digital transformation. Read full story
“The market is placed at the crucial support zone of around 15700-15600 levels. But, the inability of bulls to show any significant upside recovery from the important support indicate chances of one more leg down to 15600-15500 levels before showing any significant upside bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 15850 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
“The US FED outcome along with its commentary on Wednesday would set the tone for the near-term market direction. The high inflationary environment around the globe, fresh curbs in China and rising crude oil prices are likely to keep the markets under pressure for a while. On the domestic front, persistent selloff by FIIs, coupled with a weak rupee is further dampening investors’ risk appetite,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
SGX Nifty was trading flat ahead of Wednesday's trade. Nifty futures trading flat suggest a tepid start for Sensex and Nifty.
Wholesale price inflation spiked to 15.88% in May, the highest since September 1991 as a surge in price pressure in food and fuel overwhelmed a moderation in the dominant manufactured product segment. In April, the WPI inlfation was recorded at 15.08%. Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) has remained in double digits for 14 months now, mirroring elevated global commodity prices, especially of oil, according to the official data released on Tuesday.