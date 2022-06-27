Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After weeks of downward movement, Dalal Street benchmark indices gained during the last five sessions. S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,727 while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled at 15,699 — both up more than 2.5% each. India VIX, the volatility gauge, closed 9% lower to end just above 20 levels. Entering the fresh week, SGX Nifty was hinting at a positive start with Nifty futures zooming more than 100 points. Global cues were also positive with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, Kospi, and KOSDAQ all trading with gains.
The battle with inflation could be a prolonged one, according to deputy RBI governor Michael Patra. On Friday, Patra said that retail inflation will likely get back to the mid-point of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 2-6% in two years, given the raft of measures initiated by the monetary and fiscal authorities. Retail inflation slipped to 7.04% in May from a 95-month high of 7.79% in April this year. The fall in inflation came as price pressure across core and food products moderated, partly aided by a somewhat conducive base. Earlier this month, MPC noted that inflation is likely to remain elevated for the first three quarters of the current financial year and projected inflation for the year at 6.7%.
“As expected and shared on the previous Monday, bounce back to continue in Nifty up to 16000-16200. Bank Nifty is expected to test 34400 and fill the gap on daily charts,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Rupee to depreciate further this week till 78.80 amid persistent foreign funds outflows. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of major economic events from US like CB consumer confidence, GDP and Personal Income MoM data. Consumer confidence in the United States is expected to decline from 106.4 to 100 and Personal income is expected to decline from 0.4% to 0.3%. USDINR (June) as long as it sustains above 78.00 level it may rise till 78.80 level this week.
The Nifty 50 index has formed a bullish ABCD harmonic Pattern at 15350 levels and currently prices are trading marginally above their PRZ (potential reversal zone) on the weekly time frame. Last week we saw a decent pullback in the prices after a consecutive negative closing on the weekly closing basis. In terms of candle sticks, prices have formed a bullish harami pattern on the weekly chart. The harami pattern requires a bullish confirmation by closing above the pattern in the coming weeks; if we do not get any confirmation, we may see this pattern's failure.
Zomato: The board of directors of online food delivery major Zomato on Friday approved the acquisition of Blinkit (formerly Grofers) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share-swap deal.
Infosys: Infosys gave capital return of over Rs 24,100 crore in 2021-22 with a total dividend of Rs 31 per share along with share buyback of over Rs 11,000 crore, company’s co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Saturday.
Markets are taking comfort from their global counterparts but the recent move lacks decisiveness. And, we feel it’s prudent to maintain a cautious stance until we see some concrete reversal signals. Nifty is currently hovering around the resistance zone of 15,700 levels and is likely to face stiff resistance around the 15,900-16,250 zone if the rebound extends further. On the other hand, a breakdown below 15,350 would again change the market tone in the favour of bears. Meanwhile, participants should focus on identifying the opportunities based on the sectoral trend. Auto, FMCG and select pharma counters still look promising to us while metals and PSU banks may continue to face pressure on the rise so align the positions accordingly.~ Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
SGX Nifty was up more than 150 points on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start for Sensex and Nifty.
