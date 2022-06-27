Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After weeks of downward movement, Dalal Street benchmark indices gained during the last five sessions. S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,727 while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled at 15,699 — both up more than 2.5% each. India VIX, the volatility gauge, closed 9% lower to end just above 20 levels. Entering the fresh week, SGX Nifty was hinting at a positive start with Nifty futures zooming more than 100 points. Global cues were also positive with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, Kospi, and KOSDAQ all trading with gains.

The battle with inflation could be a prolonged one, according to deputy RBI governor Michael Patra. On Friday, Patra said that retail inflation will likely get back to the mid-point of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 2-6% in two years, given the raft of measures initiated by the monetary and fiscal authorities. Retail inflation slipped to 7.04% in May from a 95-month high of 7.79% in April this year. The fall in inflation came as price pressure across core and food products moderated, partly aided by a somewhat conducive base. Earlier this month, MPC noted that inflation is likely to remain elevated for the first three quarters of the current financial year and projected inflation for the year at 6.7%.

