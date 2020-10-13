Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in the red; CPI inflation at 8-month high, IIP shrinks yet again

Analysts believe that domestic equities are likely to continue to remain in a bullish phase with the earnings season underway and India Inc reporting a faster than expected pickup.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having surged for eight-days straight, Sensex and Nifty may start the hunt for a nine day rally down in the red. SGX Nifty was trading 35 points lower during the early hours of trade, hinting at a gap down start for domestic indices. On Monday S&P BSE Sensex ended 84 points or 0.21% higher while the Nifty 50 closed at 11,930 mark after having crossed the 12,000 mark during the opening session. Analysts believe that domestic equities are likely to continue to remain in a bullish phase with the earnings season underway and India Inc reporting a faster than expected pickup. Banks are likely to be in focus today with the Supreme Court set to hear the loan moratorium case today.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reached an eight-month high of 7.34% in September. “The rise in inflation was due to broad-based increases in food prices, while core inflation stayed sticky,” said Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays. Along with this, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) declined 8%, the six consecutive month of negative growth. However, analysts believe that there has been improvement in IIP data. Care Rating said that the negative growth is likely to continue in September but the degree of contraction will be sharply lower ahead of the festive season demand.

