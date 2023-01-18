Live

Share Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to see muted start; Asian markets in green, IndusInd Bank results eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Tuesday, BSE Sensex gained 562.75 points or 0.94% to end at 60,655.72, and the Nifty 50 settled 158.50 points or 0.89% higher at 18,053.30.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity indices are expected to open flat, hints SGX Nifty. On the Singaporean exchange, Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.19% higher at 18,111.0. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex gained 562.75 points or 0.94% to end at 60,655.72, and the Nifty 50 settled 158.50 points or 0.89% higher at 18,053.30. Asian markets were trading in green with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 145.11 pts or 0.45% to 26,283.79, China’s Shanghai Composite index climbing 5.45 pts or 0.17% to 3,229.69 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 55.80 pts or 0.25% to 21,633.44. The US markets concluded Tuesday’s session on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) crashed 1.14% or 391.76 pts to 33,910.85, the S&P 500 fell 8.12 pts or 0.20% to 3,990.97 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 15.96 pts or 0.14% to 11,095.11. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Wednesday, 18 January

