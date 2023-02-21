08:29 (IST) 21 Feb 2023

Short-term outlook on Nifty changed to sideways

“On the daily charts, the Nifty has come back within the downward sloping channel from which it broke during the last week. On the hourly charts, we can observe that the Nifty has closed below the key hourly moving averages which is a sign of weakness in the short term. Prices are moving along the hourly lower Bollinger band which is expanding indicating that the fall is likely to continue. Thus, considering the above parameters we change our short-term outlook on the Nifty to sideways. The range of consolidation is likely to be 18150 – 17650. In terms of levels, 17920 – 17970 shall act as immediate hurdle one while on the downside the 17650 – 17600 which convinces with the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level shall act as a crucial support to watch out for form short term perspective.” – Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.