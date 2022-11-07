Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices opened in green amid strong global cues, aligned with the D-st expectations for the holiday-shortened week. NSE Nifty 50 was up a 100 points at open over 18,200, while BSE Sensex was near 61,300, up more than 300 points. SGX Nifty rose just shy of 100 points to 18,302 ahead of the opening bell. Investors are eyeing quarterly results of India Inc., with Coal India, Divi’s Lab, and Paytm, among others are due to post their earnings today. The stock market will be closed on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates