Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices opened in green amid strong global cues, aligned with the D-st expectations for the holiday-shortened week. NSE Nifty 50 was up a 100 points at open over 18,200, while BSE Sensex was near 61,300, up more than 300 points. SGX Nifty rose just shy of 100 points to 18,302 ahead of the opening bell. Investors are eyeing quarterly results of India Inc., with Coal India, Divi’s Lab, and Paytm, among others are due to post their earnings today. The stock market will be closed on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Nifty has formed a Bullish candle on daily and weekly frames and has been making higher lows from the last five weeks. Now, it has to hold above 18000 zones, for an up move towards 18350 then 18500 zones whereas supports are placed at 17950 and 17888 zones.” – Rahul Shah, senior vice president, Group Advisory Leader-PCG, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“The ongoing result season (Q2FY23 results for Indian equity markets) have proven to be quite interesting. The season has witnessed quite a strong earnings growth momentum so far, which has been fairly surprising. IT, Auto, BFSI and Consumer Discretionary have witnessed fairly strong earnings growth (relative to expectations) while global commodities have witnessed a sharp deceleration in growth due to volatility in prices.” – Manish Jain, Ambit Asset Management