Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; India’s Q1 GDP figures to be released today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading higher by 50 points on Monday morning, hinting at a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. S&P BSE Sensex ended 353 points higher on Friday while the 50-stock Nifty managed to end at 11,647 levels, making it six days without slipping into the red on closing basis. Equity markets have been witnessing a strong movement in small and midcap stocks along with banking stocks. Market analysts suggest positive near-term momentum for benchmark indices, steered by stock or sector specific action. Major stock markets across Asia were seen surging higher on Monday morning.
Today eyes will be glued on India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The GDP data will reflect how India’s economy has fared amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the results lockdown. Economists at Morgan Stanley have pegged India’s GDP to contract by 19% during the quarter. Many experts from across the globe believe that India’s GDP in the current financial year will slip by over 5%, as a result of the economic slowdown that the pandemic has caused. In the previous quarter, India’s GDP grew by 3.1%.
Even as a debate rages on the desirability of the suspension of insolvency proceedings for Covid-related default for up to a year, MS Sahoo, the chief of the insolvency regulator IBBI, defends the move, saying the likelihood of finding a “white knight” to rescue failing firms is remote at this time, when every company and every industry is under stress. In an interview to FE’s Banikinkar Pattanayak,Sahoo also explains why it’s important to have a special insolvency mechanism for MSMEs and why the country badly needs an institutionalised framework for the valuation profession. He also says work has started on a pre-pack insolvency mechanism.
Headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Monday following the positive global cues. Market participants will continue to watch auto sales, GDP data, monsoon progress and newsflow related to COVID-19. Broader markets have been outperforming the equity benchmarks from the past few sessions. Analysts expect outperformance of midcaps over large caps to continue over the near term.
The market valuation of six of the top 10 most valued firms zoomed by Rs 1,06,523.84 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank leading the pack. During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex had gained 1,032.59 points or 2.68 per cent. Of these 10 most valued companies in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerged as gainers. On the other hand, four firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys and ITC ended the week with losses. The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped by Rs 26,620.32 crore to Rs 2,82,550.05 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet top executives of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on September 3 to review the implementation of the resolution framework for stress in bank loans, caused by the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting comes ahead of the expected announcement of the KV Kamath-led panel’s recommendations on eligibility parameters for the restructuring of loans to soften the blow to both borrowers and the lenders in the wake of the pandemic.
In the January March quarter, India's GDP grew 3.1%. In the quarter, prior to that, Gross Domestic Product of India gre at 4.1%.
The National Statical Office (NSO) will today be releasing India's GDP data for the April-June quarter. According to economists at various rating and research firms, India's Q1 GDP data will contract due the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown. "We estimate the economy contracted by 25.5% y/y in Q2 20 (April-June), with growth in government consumption unable to cushion a near washout in almost all other expenditure segments," said Barclays last week. On the other hand Morgan Stanley estimates that India's GDP may contract by 19.1%on-year basis in the quarter ending June reflecting the largest decline in output owing to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.