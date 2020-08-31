Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; India’s Q1 GDP figures to be released today

Equity markets have been witnessing a strong movement in small and midcap stocks along with banking stocks.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading higher by 50 points on Monday morning, hinting at a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. S&P BSE Sensex ended 353 points higher on Friday while the 50-stock Nifty managed to end at 11,647 levels, making it six days without slipping into the red on closing basis. Equity markets have been witnessing a strong movement in small and midcap stocks along with banking stocks. Market analysts suggest positive near-term momentum for benchmark indices, steered by stock or sector specific action. Major stock markets across Asia were seen surging higher on Monday morning.

Today eyes will be glued on India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The GDP data will reflect how India’s economy has fared amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the results lockdown. Economists at Morgan Stanley have pegged India’s GDP to contract by 19% during the quarter. Many experts from across the globe believe that India’s GDP in the current financial year will slip by over 5%, as a result of the economic slowdown that the pandemic has caused. In the previous quarter, India’s GDP grew by 3.1%.

Read More