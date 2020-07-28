Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for indices; NK Singh says economy to see V-shaped recovery

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in green on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 64.70 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 11,179.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian equities fell on the back of the concerns stemming from the sharper-than-expected spike in non-performing loans. Sensex was down by 194.17 points, or 0.51%, to close at 37,934.73. The broader Nifty was down by 62.35 points, or 0.56%, to close at 11,131.8 points. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.97%. Over in Japan, stocks edged higher as the Nikkei 225 rose 0.39%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43%, the S&P 500 gained 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.67%.
India will see a sharp V-shaped recovery in the third and fourth quarter of the current fiscal, but FY21 GDP growth would ultimately be in negative territory as the coronavirus lockdown led to serious demand and supply dislocations, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Monday.
Highlights
Domestic equity markets could find themselves opening with gains on Tuesday morning with SGX Nifty trading 60 points higher during the early hours. Monday was a volatile market session with both Sensex and Nifty taking a fall of over 0.50%. Analysts believe that the fall in domestic equity markets, largely aided by slumping bank stocks, was a reaction to the RBI’s financial stability report where the central bank predicts a surge in non-performing assets for lenders. To club with this, geo-political tensions have been rising and the number of coronavirus cases in India too is surging higher each day.
JSTL’s Q1FY21 standalone Ebitda of Rs 14.3 bn dropped 63% y-o-y on the back of a 25% decline in shipments and 22% fall in realisations, missing HSBCe by 16%. Steel shipments of 2.8mt fell c25% y-o-y due to COVID-19 impact, but came in 6% ahead of HSBCe. Ebitda miss was entirely driven by lower than expected realisations (3% below HSBCe) as a higher share of exports (53% in Q1FY21 vs. 13% in Q4FY20) resulted in inferior product mix: HSBC
ICICI Bank’s (ICICI) Q1FY21 PAT of Rs 26 billion came broadly in line with the estimate. Credit cost was high due to Covid-19-related Rs 55.5 billion provision, taking total such provisions to 1.3% of loans and 7.5% of loans now under moratorium (17.5% of total). Stable core income cushioned the earnings impact: Edelweiss
AUBANK’s 1QFY21 net earnings were 52% higher than estimates, driven by a sharp fall in operating expenditure and high treasury gains. The reduction in moratorium or improvement in collection efficiency and retail deposit traction were promising. We continue to believe that AUBANK is one of the best- placed SFBs due to its relatively better deposit franchise, largely secured book, and strong execution track record: HDFC Securities Institutional Research
Public-sector banks (PSBs) stand to face solvency risk unless the government goes for a fresh round of capital infusion into them, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Monday. These banks’ proposed capital raising from private sources is not going to be enough to fully mitigate anticipated risks, the report added. “The state has not announced anything so far but we expect some infusions eventually to support the banks’ capital-raising initiatives,” analysts at Fitch wrote.
