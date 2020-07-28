Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for indices; NK Singh says economy to see V-shaped recovery

Nifty futures were trading 64.70 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 11,179.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in green on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 64.70 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 11,179.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian equities fell on the back of the concerns stemming from the sharper-than-expected spike in non-performing loans. Sensex was down by 194.17 points, or 0.51%, to close at 37,934.73. The broader Nifty was down by 62.35 points, or 0.56%, to close at 11,131.8 points. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.97%. Over in Japan, stocks edged higher as the Nikkei 225 rose 0.39%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43%, the S&P 500 gained 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.67%.

India will see a sharp V-shaped recovery in the third and fourth quarter of the current fiscal, but FY21 GDP growth would ultimately be in negative territory as the coronavirus lockdown led to serious demand and supply dislocations, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Monday.

