Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; TCS CEO says Indian banking system to help country achieve $5 trn GDP target

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty entended their gains for the fourth straight day in a row on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and maintained ‘accommodative’ stance in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review of the current financial year 2019-20. On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 163 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 41,306.03 points while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,133.65, up 44.50 points or 0.37 per cent. In the Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi headed lower in morning trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industria gained 72.59 points or 0.25% to settle at 29,363.44, Nasdaq led the way with a 0.54% gain, while the S&P 500 ticked 0.26% higher.

SGX Nifty futures were trading at 12,127 points, down 0.02 per cent or 2.50 points in the early trade today indicating a flat opening for the Indian equity markets.

A total of 202 companies including ACC, ADF Foods, Alkem Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia Industries, Corporation Bank, Emami, Abbott India, NCC and NTPC are among the companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings in the day today.

Indian banking system may be staring at big challenges, but is at the cusp of huge growth in the next decade, a top TCS executive said on Thursday. There are very few industries which can boast of a 15 per cent growth on a yearly basis for ten years, TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan said, conceding that this makes him envious of the business.

“In many ways, you are where Indian IT sector was 20 years ago, looking at a huge opportunity,” Gopinathan said, speaking at a technology awards of banking industry lobby IBA here late in the evening. There are very few businesses globally where one can confidently speak about a 15 per cent yearly growth over a decade, he said.