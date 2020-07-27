Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; US, India inching closer to a trade deal

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty enter this week’s initial trading session on the back of six week of consecutive gains.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading over 30 points higher on Monday morning, signally a positive start for domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty enter this week’s initial trading session on the back of six week of consecutive gains. Sensex is now above 38,100 levels and the 50-stock Nifty is just shy of the 11,200 mark — levels last seen in March first week. Analysts believe liquidity and the better-than-expected earnings so far have been driving the equity markets higher each week. Asian peers were mixed on Monday morning, Shanghai Composite was down in the red while CSI 300 and Hang Seng was in the green. Topix and Nikkei 225 were also trading with losses.

India and the United States are inching closer to a trade deal that could iron out how 15% or $13 billion worth of annual trade between the two countries will shape up. This deal would also include a complete restoration of duty benefits for New Delhi under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). As part of the deal, India could reduce tariffs on high-end bikes like Harley Davidson, pledge greater market access in farm products, including cherry, and sweeten its initial offer on easing price caps in medical equipment. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week had said that India and the United States were inching closer to a deal.

