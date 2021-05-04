Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; covid-19, lockdowns push unemployment rate to 4-month high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,718 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is placed at 14,634.
On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 30 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic stock markets.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices showed strength on Monday and trimmed opening losses to end the day flat. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,718 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is placed at 14,634. Metals and FMCG stocks saw buying interest from investors meanwhile bank stocks suffered losses. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 30 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic stock markets. Meanwhile, global cues were mixed. NASDAQ ended in the red while Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained. In Asia, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were down in the red while Hang Seng was trading in green.
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant curbs have pushed India’s unemployment rate to a four-month high of 7.97%, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The spike in the unemployment rate was seen both in urban and rural areas. While the unemployment rate in urban areas was at 9.78%, the highest in eight months, in rural areas, it was 7.13%, a four-month high. CMIE data showed that there were 43.8 million people in India who were unemployed and were willing to work.
Highlights
"Going forward, markets are likely to be range-bound as the fear of the continuous rise in covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states, are likely to cap the upside. We expect Nifty to trade in the range of 14200-15000 zone. So far the strong quarterly earnings season has been supportive to the market but the poor progress on the vaccination front is denting the sentiments. Investors should seize the opportunity of accumulating stocks during this volatility phase, while traders should be cautious and stock specific with timely profit booking approach," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Nifty futures on the Singapore exchange were down in the red on Tuesday morning, hitting at another negative opening for Dalal Street.
After ending flat in the previous session, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are looking to open in the negative territory on Tuesday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex ended 63 points lower at 48,718 while the Nifty 50 index closed at 14,634. Trends on SGX Nifty were hinting at a gap-down start for the domestic market indices. Technical analysts believe that if Nifty 50 gets past 14,700 level and stay above it, it may move towards the target of 15,100. “If we break 14400, we could slip further to 14100,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Covid-induced lockdowns and restrictions on mobility have pushed India’s unemployment rate to a four-month high of 7.97% in April compared with 6.5% in March, 6.89% in February and 6.52% in January this year, data compiled by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed.
