Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; covid-19, lockdowns push unemployment rate to 4-month high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices showed strength on Monday and trimmed opening losses to end the day flat. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,718 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is placed at 14,634. Metals and FMCG stocks saw buying interest from investors meanwhile bank stocks suffered losses. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 30 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic stock markets. Meanwhile, global cues were mixed. NASDAQ ended in the red while Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained. In Asia, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were down in the red while Hang Seng was trading in green.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant curbs have pushed India’s unemployment rate to a four-month high of 7.97%, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The spike in the unemployment rate was seen both in urban and rural areas. While the unemployment rate in urban areas was at 9.78%, the highest in eight months, in rural areas, it was 7.13%, a four-month high. CMIE data showed that there were 43.8 million people in India who were unemployed and were willing to work.

