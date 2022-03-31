Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start trading in the positive territory on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry, which also happens to be the last expiry of the FY22. Nifty futures were trading 37 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17,534 on Singaporean Exchange. Technical chartists said that the Nifty moved above the previous consolidation high on the daily timeframe indicating the rise of optimism in the market. The bias is likely o remain positive over the near term. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex added 740 points or 1.28% to end at 58,683 while the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed 173 points or 1% to close the day at 17,498. Asian stock markets were seen trading trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, on the back of drop in oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index were flat. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.48%. US stocks fell on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, the S&P 500 lost 29.15 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 177.36 points.

India Ratings has lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7-7.2 per cent, from 7.6 per cent earlier citing the rising uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant dampening of consumer sentiment. Similarly, Domestic ratings agency Icra on Tuesday cut its FY23 real GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, primarily driven by the fallout of Russian invasion of Ukraine.