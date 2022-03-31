  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open in green on monthly F&O expiry; Ind-Ra, Icra trim India’s FY23 GDP forecast

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start trading in the positive territory on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry.

Technical chartists said that the Nifty moved above the previous consolidation high on the daily timeframe indicating the rise of optimism in the market. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start trading in the positive territory on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry, which also happens to be the last expiry of the FY22. Nifty futures were trading 37 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17,534 on Singaporean Exchange. Technical chartists said that the Nifty moved above the previous consolidation high on the daily timeframe indicating the rise of optimism in the market. The bias is likely o remain positive over the near term. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex added 740 points or 1.28% to end at 58,683 while the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed 173 points or 1% to close the day at 17,498. Asian stock markets were seen trading trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, on the back of drop in oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index were flat. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.48%. US stocks fell on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, the S&P 500 lost 29.15 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 177.36 points.

India Ratings has lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7-7.2 per cent, from 7.6 per cent earlier citing the rising uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant dampening of consumer sentiment. Similarly, Domestic ratings agency Icra on Tuesday cut its FY23 real GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, primarily driven by the fallout of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:27 (IST) 31 Mar 2022
Reserve Bank’s MPC to meet 6 times next fiscal; first meeting scheduled for April 6-8

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet six times during the next financial year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor-headed rate setting panel will be holding its first meeting of the next fiscal from April 6-8.

08:24 (IST) 31 Mar 2022
Asian stock markets trade mixed

Asian stock markets were seen trading trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, on the back of drop in oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index were flat. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.48%.

08:23 (IST) 31 Mar 2022
Sensex, Nifty to start in green

Nifty futures were trading 37 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17,534 on Singaporean Exchange on the last weekly and monthly F&O expiry of the FY22

08:19 (IST) 31 Mar 2022
Nifty needs to hold 17450 for a move towards 17650-17777; watch ZEE, DLF, ICICI Bank stocks for action

The Nifty 50 index opened gap-up and moved above 17500 zones on Wednesday. It surpassed its previous hurdle and sustained well at higher zones. It closed near its day’s high with gains of around 170 points and gave the highest daily close of the last 32 sessions. While doing so, it formed a small-bodied Bullish candle on the daily scale with a long lower shadow indicating continued support based buying seen at lower levels. It came out of its restricted range of the last eight sessions.

08:10 (IST) 31 Mar 2022
Icra cuts FY23 GDP growth estimate sharply to 7.2% on Ukraine conflict impact

Domestic ratings agency Icra on Tuesday cut its FY23 real GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, primarily driven by the fallout of Russian invasion of Ukraine. Its chief economist Aditi Nayar attributed the downward revision to elevated commodity prices and also fresh supply chain issues arising from the conflict in Ukraine.

08:09 (IST) 31 Mar 2022
Ind-Ra slashes FY23 GDP forecast to 7-7.2% citing Ukraine war

India Ratings has lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7-7.2 per cent, from 7.6 per cent earlier citing the rising uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant dampening of consumer sentiment.

