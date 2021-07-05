Share Market LIVE: Senex, Nifty may follow global cues; India Pesticides shares to list on bourses today

Global cues were positive on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices ended with gains on Friday, snapping their four-day losing streak to a halt. During the previous week, S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.85% closing at 52,484 while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.87% and ended the week at 15,722. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 80 points during the early hours of trade, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equity markets. Global cues were positive as well after Wall Street indices zoomed on Friday and most Asian stock markets, except Nikkei 225 and TOPIX, mirrored the up-move.

Shares of India Pesticides will make their debut on the stock exchanges today. The initial public offering of the agrochemical firm was subscribed 29 times last month with retail investors bidding for the issue 11.3 times, while NII and QIBs subscribed to their portion 51 and 42 times respectively. Further, this week investors will also keep an eye out for two fresh initial public offerings (IPO). GR Infraprojects and Clean Sciences and Technology will enter the primary market to raise a total of Rs 2,509 crore. Both the IPOs are purely Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the companies and no fresh issue of equity shares is involved.

