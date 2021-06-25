Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues; last day to bid for India Pesticides IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were in the firm control of bulls on Thursday, ending the monthly expiry session comfortably in the green. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 52,699 while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,790. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day’s trading session. Overnight, equity indices on Wall Street closed with gains as NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones zoomed higher. Asian peers were mirroring the up-move with Hang Seng, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, all trading with gains.
The subscription window for India Pesticides’ initial public offering (IPO) will close today. So far the Rs 800 crore public issue has been subscribed 3.79 times by investors. Retail investors have subscribed to their quota 5.88 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscription is at 2.31 times the reserved portion. Non-institutional investors (NII) have bid for less than 100% of the reserved portion. Investors can bid for the issue in a lot size of 50 equity shares, priced at Rs 290-296 apiece. “At the higher price band of Rs. 296, IPL is demanding a P/E multiple of 25.3x (to its FY21 earnings of Rs. 11.7 per share), which is at a premium to the peer average,” said brokerage and research firm Choice Broking in an IPO note.
Highlights
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel was left unchanged on Friday by oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 97.76 per litre while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.30 per litre today. Fuel prices have been hiked 29 times since May 4 and 13 times this month, with the most recent hike yesterday. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 7.07, while diesel price has surged Rs 7.88 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains on Friday morning. Nifty futures were hinting at a muted start for domestic markets.
Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, Hindustan Copper, Finolex Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, PNC Infratech, Godfrey Phillips, Railtel Corporation of India, Barbeque Nation, Forbes & Company, Balmer Lawrie and Inox Winds are among the companies that are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings.
"The near term uptrend status remains intact for the Nifty, which is moving in a broader high low range of 15900-15500 levels. One may expect further upside towards 15900-16000 levels in the next few sessions, before showing next round of weakness from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 15670-15600 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Sticking to its plan to achieve net-zero carbon status earlier than its global peers by 2035, Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday unveiled a mega plan for green and clean energy business. The company would make initial investments of Rs 75,000 crore out of its internal resources in the burgeoning area over the next three years, chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the 44th AGM.
India Pesticides IPO has so far seen retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) oversubscribe their portion of the issue, taking the overall subscription rate to 3.79 times the issue size. Non-institutional investors were still to fully subscribe their quota.