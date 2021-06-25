Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues; last day to bid for India Pesticides IPO

Overnight, equity indices on Wall Street closed with gains as NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones zoomed higher. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were in the firm control of bulls on Thursday, ending the monthly expiry session comfortably in the green. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 52,699 while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,790. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day’s trading session. Overnight, equity indices on Wall Street closed with gains as NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones zoomed higher. Asian peers were mirroring the up-move with Hang Seng, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, all trading with gains.

The subscription window for India Pesticides’ initial public offering (IPO) will close today. So far the Rs 800 crore public issue has been subscribed 3.79 times by investors. Retail investors have subscribed to their quota 5.88 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscription is at 2.31 times the reserved portion. Non-institutional investors (NII) have bid for less than 100% of the reserved portion. Investors can bid for the issue in a lot size of 50 equity shares, priced at Rs 290-296 apiece. “At the higher price band of Rs. 296, IPL is demanding a P/E multiple of 25.3x (to its FY21 earnings of Rs. 11.7 per share), which is at a premium to the peer average,” said brokerage and research firm Choice Broking in an IPO note.

