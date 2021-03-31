Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye flat start; India Inc raises Rs 1.89 lakh cr from equity market in FY21

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.63 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat on the last day of the financial year 2021, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the previous session, Sensex surged 1128 points to end at 50,136, while the Nifty 50 index settled at 14,845 as bulls made a comeback on Dalal Street. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.63 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.43 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.56 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended marginally lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent.

Led by a record number of QIP issues and IPOs, the pandemic-hit FY21 has been the best for fundraising, with companies raising a record Rs 1,88,900 crore in public equity sales during the year, more than double of Rs 91,670 crore in the previous fiscal, according to a PTI report. According to data compiled by PRIME Database on Tuesday, the previous best was in 2017-18 when companies had mopped up Rs 1,75,680 crore.

