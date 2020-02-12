Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; RBI says India Inc increasingly turning to ECB for capex needs

S&P BSE Sensex closed 230 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 41,209 points while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,110 points, up 79 points, or 0.66 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday as the number of newly reported cases of coronavirus in China declined. Market participants would keep tabs on Industrial Production data for December and household inflation rate for January 2020 which is scheduled to be declared later today. On Tuesday, S&P BSE Sensex closed 230 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 41,209 points while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,110 points, up 79 points, or 0.66 per cent. Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday as new coronavirus cases fell. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.31%. Chinese shares fell 0.12%, but investors in other equity markets looked past this decline. Shares in Hong Kong rose 0.57% while Australian shares were up 0.52%, and Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.6%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones was flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday. At 7:57 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures were at 12,159 level, up 32 points or 0.27 per cent, suugesting a positive start for the Indian bourses.

India Inc has significantly increased raising capital through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in 2019-20. Total loans taken for capital expenditure (capex) through the ECB channel increased 55% y-o-y to Rs 61,833 crore in the first half of the financial year 2019-20, said a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) article. During FY19, corporates raised capex worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore, an increase of 24% over the previous fiscal year.

