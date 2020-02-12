Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; RBI says India Inc increasingly turning to ECB for capex needs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday as the number of newly reported cases of coronavirus in China declined. Market participants would keep tabs on Industrial Production data for December and household inflation rate for January 2020 which is scheduled to be declared later today. On Tuesday, S&P BSE Sensex closed 230 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 41,209 points while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,110 points, up 79 points, or 0.66 per cent. Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday as new coronavirus cases fell. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.31%. Chinese shares fell 0.12%, but investors in other equity markets looked past this decline. Shares in Hong Kong rose 0.57% while Australian shares were up 0.52%, and Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.6%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones was flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday. At 7:57 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures were at 12,159 level, up 32 points or 0.27 per cent, suugesting a positive start for the Indian bourses.
India Inc has significantly increased raising capital through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in 2019-20. Total loans taken for capital expenditure (capex) through the ECB channel increased 55% y-o-y to Rs 61,833 crore in the first half of the financial year 2019-20, said a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) article. During FY19, corporates raised capex worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore, an increase of 24% over the previous fiscal year.
Even as the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) see stagnant AUM growth, demand recovery is expected to begin soon, a report said. Some improvement was lately seen in the money supply as NBFCs continued to diversify their borrowing sources toward international and retail markets as against the traditional capital markets, the DBS report also said. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Limited, MMFS, and SHTF are few good bets for the investors in the current scenario, the report added. “We prefer Bajaj Finance (Buy;TP: Rs 4,900), HDFC Limited (Buy;TP:Rs 2,846) and MMFS (Buy;TP: Rs394).
During 9MFY20, GAIL’s performance was hampered by poor gas trading, petrochemicals and LPG business. However, the transmission business fared well owing to increase in implied transmission tariffs. The management has guided for incremental volumes of ~2mmscmd from Ramagundam, ~2.5mmscd from Matix, and ~4mmscmd from Kochi-Mangalore pipeline from 1QFY21, and 8-9mmscmd in Jagdishpur-Haldia pipeline in FY22, which reiterates our thesis from our earlier note.
KEC is on track to record ~16% top-line growth in FY20F; order inflows will be the key catalyst to 1HFY21F; easing working capital level and reduction in net debt levels vs 2QFY20 are positives. Maintain buy with TP raised to Rs 412, implying 18% upside in KEC’s 3QFY20 sales at Rs 30.7bn (+16% y-o-y), marginally (~2%) below our estimates but in line with consensus. Other key parameters like Ebitda margins, interest to sales and PBT/PAT margins were also in line with our estimates.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 209.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 344.63 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per the provisional data available on the NSE.
IRCTC, Divi's Laboratories, Dish TV, NBCC, Info Edge India, Omaxe, PFC, Religare, Hindalco, Aarti Industries, ABB India, Alchemist, Anjani Finance, Bajaj Steel Industries, Centrum Capital, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Jamna Auto Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Mahamaya Steel Industries are among 486 companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings.
Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday amid preliminary signs that new coronavirus cases are slowing in China, easing concerns over the demand impact from the disease in the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $54.75 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 46 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $50.39, as per Reuters news report.
Index managed to close a day at 12108 with gains of 76 points forming a doji candle pattern on the daily chart which hint uncertainty in the markets. Now index shifted its support to 12050-12000 zone holding above said levels can see some more gains towards immediate hurdle of 12160-12200 zone, traders can use buy on dip strategy with keeping overall stop out level below 12000 zone. The nifty bank closed the day at 31300 zone with gains of 242 points, support for nifty bank is coming near 31100-30900 zone and resistance is coming near 31500-31700 zone, says Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
After two consecutive days of losses, the bulls staged a smart comeback led positive global cues. Further, positive outlook by the principal economic adviser also aided domestic sentiments. There have been some encouraging signs with respect to spread of Coronavirus as news reports suggested that the epidemic could plateau in the next few weeks. However, it continues to remain one of the key monitorable for global markets including India. On the domestic front, the last leg of earnings announcement would induce stock-specific volatility. Further, key macroeconomic data like CPI, IIP and WPI would also be actively tracked by the investors and traders, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
The Nifty continued its consolidation move and has held the short term support of 12050 levels. The prices have formed doji candlestick patterns which indicate indecision and needs to close above the 12,200 levels for the continuation of the bullish momentum. There is immediate support at 12,050-12,000 which is likely to provide support on the lower side. Expect the index to trade in this range of 12,200-12,050 until breached. Support: 12,000-11,950 & Resistance: 12,200-12,300, says Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Ventures Ltd.
Though spread of coronavirus has shown some signs of slowdown, markets would continue to closely watch the developments over it and its economic impact. Investors would also track how the economic activity picks up in China as it resumed business today. Further lot of macroeconomic data-points are to be released during the month both domestically and globally which would also keep the markets cautious. UK GDP data will be released today while India’s CPI Inflation would be released. Further, this would also be the last week of the earnings season; thus lot of stock specific action would be seen, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd.
Indian markets could open in the positive following flat US markets on Tuesday and largely positive Asian markets today. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday as Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April. India to release consumer-price inflation for January and factory output data for December today. After showing weakness in the last two sessions, the Nifty witnessed a decent upside bounce on Tuesday, but failed to sustain the highs. Cash market turnover on NSE improved from the previous session but was still well below the current month's average. Among stocks under coverage, Inox Leisure, ABFRL, L&T Info, AU Bank, NAM, GAIL, NTPC could do well, says Deepak Jasani Head of Retail Research HDFC Securities.