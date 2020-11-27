Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; India to unveil Q2 economic report-card today with GDP figures

Asian peers were largely trading with positive bias, KOSDAQ was up 1.06%, TOPIX gained 0.60% during the early hours of trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session on Thursday, which marked the end of the November series contracts. Sensex and Nifty recovered from deep in red to end with handsome gains, aided by positive comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. S&P BSE Sensex is now at 44,259 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 12,987. Global cues were mixed on Friday morning with Dow Jones having closed with losses but NASDAQ ending with gains in the United States. Asian peers were largely trading with positive bias, KOSDAQ was up 1.06%, TOPIX gained 0.60% during the early hours of trade. SGX Nifty was trading flat.

India’s economic report card for the July-September quarter will be unveiled later today. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, after having tanked 23.9% in the fiscal first quarter is expected to have bounced back sequentially, helped by the easing of restrictions and revival in other macro indicators. The RBI expects the GDP to have contracted 8.6% during the previous quarter while Morgan Stanley has projected a 6% fall. Rating agencies ICRA and Care Ratings expect a 9.5% and 9.9% contraction, respectively.

