Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; India to unveil Q2 economic report-card today with GDP figures

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Global cues were mixed on Friday morning with Dow Jones having closed with losses but NASDAQ ending with gains. Major Asian peers were up with gains.
Asian peers were largely trading with positive bias, KOSDAQ was up 1.06%, TOPIX gained 0.60% during the early hours of trade.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session on Thursday, which marked the end of the November series contracts. Sensex and Nifty recovered from deep in red to end with handsome gains, aided by positive comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. S&P BSE Sensex is now at 44,259 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 12,987. Global cues were mixed on Friday morning with Dow Jones having closed with losses but NASDAQ ending with gains in the United States. Asian peers were largely trading with positive bias, KOSDAQ was up 1.06%, TOPIX gained 0.60% during the early hours of trade. SGX Nifty was trading flat.
India’s economic report card for the July-September quarter will be unveiled later today. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, after having tanked 23.9% in the fiscal first quarter is expected to have bounced back sequentially, helped by the easing of restrictions and revival in other macro indicators. The RBI expects the GDP to have contracted 8.6% during the previous quarter while Morgan Stanley has projected a 6% fall. Rating agencies ICRA and Care Ratings expect a 9.5% and 9.9% contraction, respectively.
Highlights
"Nifty settled its monthly expiry at 12987 level with the gain of 128 points and above 12900 level which is a good sign for an upside movement during an upcoming trading session. Overall, the benchmark index started on a flat note however, afterwards movement was negative and we saw some correction during the 1st half though it couldn’t last for long and during the 2nd half, sharp recovery was there in the Nifty, based on which we saw good upside movement in it. Banking and Financial counters led the index towards an upper level. At present level, downside support for Nifty comes at 12800 while upside resistance comes at 13145," said Sumeet Bagadia Executive Director Choice Broking.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Thursday informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised it of the need to fully write-down the series VIII, IX and X Basel-III compliant Tier-2 bonds worth Rs 318.20 crore. This will be the second instance of bonds being written down after the additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of Yes Bank were written down as per its reconstruction plan.
Read full story
India’s economy is expected to recover early next year from the recession, but at a modest pace, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who said their upgraded growth predictions were based on the progress of COVID-19 vaccines. The recent vaccine news has boosted Indian stocks to repeated record highs and fueled hopes of a pick-up in economic activity. That, coupled with festive-led demand, has lifted optimism amongst economists over the past month.
Read full story