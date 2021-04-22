Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; covid-19 hits growth as Care Ratings trims GDP forecast

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: on Thursday, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a positive start for stock markets.
S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,705 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,296.
As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the country and disrupts businesses, Care Ratings has revised down its forecast for GDP growth to 10.2 per cent in 2021-22 from an earlier projection of 10.7-10.9 per cent. “We have revised our forecast for GDP growth for FY22 as the underlying conditions have changed rapidly in the last 30 days or so. It stands now at 10.2 per cent,” they said. Earlier, on March 24, 2021, the agency had projected GDP growth between 11-11.2 per cent based on GVA (gross value added) growth of 10.2 per cent. This is the third revision to India’s growth made by Care Ratings in one month. As the virus spreads various states have announced lockdown measures in cities or districts, disrupting economic activity.
Highlights
SGX Nifty is up 114 points at this hour. Nifty futures surging higher hint at a positive start for domestic stocks markets. Sensex and Nifty have been falling for the last two consecutive trading sessions.
Online broker Upstox now has 3 million accounts, growing 15X growth in the total customer base in 2020 against 2018. Upstox has logged 4X growth in the total customer base between 2019 and 2020.
A total of 12 BSE listed firms including Indus Towers, Rallis India, Sasken Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Visaka Industries, Amal, Fineotex Chemical, Filatex India, Hindustan BioSciences, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, and Ind Bank Housing will announce their January-March quarter earnings on April 22.
"The Nifty index has been hovering below 50 days EMA from the last couple of days and also trading below the neckline of Double Top pattern, which suggests more downside move below the levels of 14,200. At present, the Nifty index may find immediate support at 14,000 levels, while on the upside, 14,500 would be the resistance zone," said Sumeet Bagadia Executive Director Choice Broking.
SGX Nifty was trading 100 points higher on Thursday morning amid positive global cues.
Assuring the industry of full government support, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged the industry to wait and watch for next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Along with the new vaccination guidelines and with the five-fold strategy adopted in handling the Covid cases — test, track, treat, Covid-19 protocols and vaccination — there will be a sense of reassurance, Sitharaman said.
With economic activities getting affected across the country due to curbs imposed by states amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Care Ratings has revised down its forecast for GDP growth to 10.2 per cent in 2021-22 from earlier projection of 10.7-10.9 per cent. This is the third revision by the rating agency in the last one month.