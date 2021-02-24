Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; India’s GDP may turn positive at 1.3% in Dec’21 quarter

Nifty futures were trading 87.50 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 14,801 on Singaporean Exchange. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 87.50 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 14,801 on Singaporean Exchange. Headline indices closed flat to positive in the previous session, following a five-day losing streak. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Wednesday even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tried to ease some worries around higher interest rates and inflation. Australian benchmark ASX 200 fell over half a per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.91 per cent while the Topix index was down 1 per cent. US stocks ended flat in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a scant gain of 15 points at 31,537.35, while the broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent to finish at 3,881.37. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 13,465.

India’s GDP may turn positive at 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2020-21 as the number of cases is falling and public spending has started rising, according to a report. The government will release the GDP numbers for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal on Friday. Projecting that the gross domestic product (GDP) may have returned to the black in the last quarter of the calendar year 2020, DBS Bank in the report said the full-year growth in real terms may be at a negative 6.8 per cent.

