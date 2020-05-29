Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Google mulls stake buying in Vodafone Idea

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in negative territory following negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty hints at a negative start the Sensex and Nifty with 30 points or 0.32 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,396 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex jumped 595 points or 1.88 per cent to end the session at 32,200. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled 175 points or 1.88 per cent higher at 9,490. Asian stock markets dipped in early trade on Friday as worries about worsening US-China ties weighed on the hopes that massive government stimulus can jump-start the world economy. In Japan, the Nikkei declined 0.45% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dipped 0.81%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks settled lower as President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order related to social media companies and would hold a news conference on China on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.63 points, or 0.58%, to 25,400.64, the S&P 500 lost 6.4 points, or 0.21%, to 3,029.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.37 points, or 0.46%, to 9,368.99.
Alphabet Inc’s Google is considering acquiring a stake in Vodafone Group Plc’s struggling Indian business, the Financial Times reported, joining Facebook Inc in investing in the world’s fastest-growing mobile arena. Google may take a stake of about 5% in Vodafone Idea, a partnership between the UK telecom carrier and the Aditya Birla Group, though the deliberations are at a very early state, the FT cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
Rupee is likely to open around 75.70 and trade 75.55-75.95 range. Rupee has been trading in the 75.50-76 range for the past 8 sessions now. The pipe line of inflows is limiting up side whereas persistent buying by nationalized banks is preventing downside. SGX is indicating a modest 25pt fall for Nifty on open. FPIs have pulled out USD 3bn from debt and have invested USD 1.8bn in equity in May so far. FPI are currently utilizing 47% of their limit in government bonds and 37% of their limit in corporate bonds: Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global
India Q4 FY20 GDP print is due today. This print will not entirely capture the effect of the lockdown as the economy was open up to three weeks in March. It was only in the last week of March that the economy was completely shut down. However, the economy was weak going into Coronavirus pandemic itself and the print would likely reflect that. Q3 GDP print was already at a seven-year low at 4.7%. Q4 print could come in at around 2.1% and that would imply GDP Growth for FY20 to be around 4.4%. In terms of impact the print can have, the market has already set a low bar as far expectations are concerned. Much of the negativity is priced in. India April core sector data is also due today: Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global
Everest Industries, Jagran Prakashan, KEC, Lemon Tree, Shipping Corporation of India, Equitas Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences, Procter & Gamble Healthcare, Voltas, Dilip Buildcon, V-Mart Retail, Symphony and 3M India are among 31 companies which are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Nifty set to open flattish to negative on the back of mixed global cues. The rollover data suggest that natural to bearish rollover has taken place.Today is the last of the month and the first day of the future and option June series. The banking and NBFC stocks will be the focus as a major move has seen in banking the last couple of days of trading. Technically speaking, Nifty approaching the resistance zone of 9500 and support will be seen at 9300 levels: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
Major Indices Nifty & Banknifty closed in the green on expiry day with gains of 1.87% & 2.67%. Whereas, expiry to expiry basis, both indices have lost 3.52% and 10.58% respectively. In percentage terms, Nifty and Banknifty witnessed rollover of 75.67% and 81.13% respectively. But the absolute term, Nifty open interest (OI) rollover has reduced by 20,53,550 and Banknifty witness increase by 4,76,400 compared to 3 months average rolls: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
