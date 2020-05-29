Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Google mulls stake buying in Vodafone Idea

Trends on SGX Nifty hints at a negative start the Sensex and Nifty with 30 points or 0.32 per cent loss.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in negative territory following negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty hints at a negative start the Sensex and Nifty with 30 points or 0.32 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,396 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex jumped 595 points or 1.88 per cent to end the session at 32,200. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled 175 points or 1.88 per cent higher at 9,490. Asian stock markets dipped in early trade on Friday as worries about worsening US-China ties weighed on the hopes that massive government stimulus can jump-start the world economy. In Japan, the Nikkei declined 0.45% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dipped 0.81%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks settled lower as President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order related to social media companies and would hold a news conference on China on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.63 points, or 0.58%, to 25,400.64, the S&P 500 lost 6.4 points, or 0.21%, to 3,029.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.37 points, or 0.46%, to 9,368.99.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is considering acquiring a stake in Vodafone Group Plc’s struggling Indian business, the Financial Times reported, joining Facebook Inc in investing in the world’s fastest-growing mobile arena. Google may take a stake of about 5% in Vodafone Idea, a partnership between the UK telecom carrier and the Aditya Birla Group, though the deliberations are at a very early state, the FT cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

