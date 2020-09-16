Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for indices; trade deficit at 5-month high, exports fall

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday morning, Asian peers looked mixed, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the red while Topix, KOSPI, Nikkei 225 were up with gains.
SGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic stock markets.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic stock markets. Benchmark indices ended yesterday’s trading session with a bullish bias as Sensex gained 287 points to close above the 39,000 mark and the Nifty 50 ended at 11,521. Private bank stocks and pharmaceuticals helped the benchmark close higher. On Wednesday morning, Asian peers looked mixed, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the red while Topix, KOSPI, Nikkei 225 were up with gains. NASDAQ ended over 1% higher in the previous trading session.
In the month of August, India’s exports stood at $22.70 billion, down from $23.6 billion in the month of July. The trade deficit for August this year was estimated at $6.77 billion, against $4.8 billion in July 2020 and $13.86 billion in August 2019. This slip in exports comes at a time as India is stepping out of the strict nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of other macro indicators have, however, hinted at a recovery in the Indian economy.
Highlights
Nifty futures were trading 40.80 points or 0.35 per cent down at 11,493.20 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Investors will watch Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speech in Parliament on India-China border tension, along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address to FICCI members.
Read full story
"Going ahead, the market is likely to consolidate in near term with positive bias. All eyes would be on Central Banks globally as US Fed’s 2-day policy meet begins today while its peers European Central Bank, Bank of England and Japan would meet later this week. Investors would also be looking at the developments around the Covid vaccine and UK Vote on Brexit. Mid-cap/Small-cap companies have been relative outperformers in CY20 and the momentum may continue in the near term. Thus any weakness in the market should be looked as a buying opportunity to add quality stocks in the portfolio as the overall long term market trend remains positive.Technically, Nifty has to hold above 11450 zones, to witness an up move towards 11800 zones while support exists at 11350 zones," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were starting at a negative opening on Wednesday taking cues from mixed Asian markets. Market participants will keenly watch the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting which is going to end today. Besides, newsflow on the India-China front, developments around COVID-19 vaccine, trends in coronavirus cases, oil prices and other global cues will set the market direction for today. Investors will also watch RBI Governor’s address to Ficci.
Read full story
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a Bill to replace an ordinance that was promulgated in June to suspend insolvency proceedings for up to one year against fresh Covid-related default from March 25. The move was aimed at providing breather to thousands of firms battered by the pandemic.
Read full story
With SEBI making an unprecedented move last Friday as it asked multi cap schemes to be “true to label” and allocate a minimum of 25% to large cap, midcap, and small cap stocks, a number of market participants have begun compiling a list of stocks that could benefit. Largely, these include midcap and smallcap stocks. However, with most of multi cap schemes that are currently playing in the market having massive equity exposure to large cap stocks, the possibility of them reclassifying as large cap schemes can not be ruled out. Such a reclassification would not force them to buy what they have evidently been avoiding so far.
After the National Stock Exchange gave brokerage firms an expemtion from penalty levied on non-collection of margin for trades, the said fine is set to resume from today. Under the new trading rules, any Buy or Sell order will require the brokerage firm to collect a 20% upfront margin.
Reliance Industries (RIL), which was less than half the size of all state-owned listed firms put together at the beginning of the year, has now surpassed the combined market valuation of these behemoths. Shares of the country’s most valuable company have risen 54.6% since January 2020, following its fundraising spree for its digital and retail arms.
After continuously rising since May, India’s exports fell for the first time in the month of August. Exports in August 2020 were $22.70 billion, which was $23.6 billion in July 2020 and $25.9 billion in August 2019, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The exports of cashew (-47.61 per cent), gems & jewellery (-43.28 per cent), and petroleum products (-39.91 per cent), took the maximum hit in August. The fall in exports and the rise in imports in comparison to July 2020, have contributed to expanding the fiscal deficit to a five-month high in the month of August.