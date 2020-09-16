Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for indices; trade deficit at 5-month high, exports fall

SGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic stock markets.

SGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic stock markets. Benchmark indices ended yesterday's trading session with a bullish bias as Sensex gained 287 points to close above the 39,000 mark and the Nifty 50 ended at 11,521. Private bank stocks and pharmaceuticals helped the benchmark close higher. On Wednesday morning, Asian peers looked mixed, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the red while Topix, KOSPI, Nikkei 225 were up with gains. NASDAQ ended over 1% higher in the previous trading session.

In the month of August, India’s exports stood at $22.70 billion, down from $23.6 billion in the month of July. The trade deficit for August this year was estimated at $6.77 billion, against $4.8 billion in July 2020 and $13.86 billion in August 2019. This slip in exports comes at a time as India is stepping out of the strict nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of other macro indicators have, however, hinted at a recovery in the Indian economy.

