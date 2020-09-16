  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for indices trade deficit at 5-month high exports fall

Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for indices; trade deficit at 5-month high, exports fall

By: |
Updated: September 16, 2020 8:54:47 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday morning, Asian peers looked mixed, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the red while Topix, KOSPI, Nikkei 225 were up with gains.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveSGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic stock markets.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic stock markets. Benchmark indices ended yesterday’s trading session with a bullish bias as Sensex gained 287 points to close above the 39,000 mark and the Nifty 50 ended at 11,521. Private bank stocks and pharmaceuticals helped the benchmark close higher. On Wednesday morning, Asian peers looked mixed, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were in the red while Topix, KOSPI, Nikkei 225 were up with gains. NASDAQ ended over 1% higher in the previous trading session. 

In the month of August, India’s exports stood at $22.70 billion, down from $23.6 billion in the month of July. The trade deficit for August this year was estimated at $6.77 billion, against $4.8 billion in July 2020 and $13.86 billion in August 2019. This slip in exports comes at a time as India is stepping out of the strict nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of other macro indicators have, however, hinted at a recovery in the Indian economy.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:54 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    Stocks in focus: Aurobindo Pharma, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Spicejet, Hexaware, Future Enterprises, BSE

    Nifty futures were trading 40.80 points or 0.35 per cent down at 11,493.20 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Investors will watch Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speech in Parliament on India-China border tension, along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address to FICCI members.

    Read full story

    08:39 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    Equity market outlook

    "Going ahead, the market is likely to consolidate in near term with positive bias. All eyes would be on Central Banks globally as US Fed’s 2-day policy meet begins today while its peers European Central Bank, Bank of England and Japan would meet later this week. Investors would also be looking at the developments around the Covid vaccine and UK Vote on Brexit. Mid-cap/Small-cap companies have been relative outperformers in CY20 and the momentum may continue in the near term. Thus any weakness in the market should be looked as a buying opportunity to add quality stocks in the portfolio as the overall long term market trend remains positive.Technically, Nifty has to hold above 11450 zones, to witness an up move towards 11800 zones while support exists at 11350 zones," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    08:22 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    US Fed meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address, among 5 factors to set market direction today

    Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were starting at a negative opening on Wednesday taking cues from mixed Asian markets. Market participants will keenly watch the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting which is going to end today. Besides, newsflow on the India-China front, developments around COVID-19 vaccine, trends in coronavirus cases, oil prices and other global cues will set the market direction for today. Investors will also watch RBI Governor’s address to Ficci.

    Read full story

    08:14 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    HDFC Securities on how margin rules in cash segment will function

    1. For shares bought, the funds will be debited directly from your Bank Account on T Day (Trade Day) to the extent of the Margins required and the balance will be debited on T+1 Day .
    2. For shares sold, HDFC Securities Ltd (HSL) as a broker will try and pay in these shares on the same day, to achieve an early pay in to the Clearing Corporation. This would ensure that you do not attract a penalty in line with the clarifications issued by the NSE .
    3. If for any reason the aforementioned process does not work and there is still a shortfall in the margins required by the clearing corporation, the system will automatically try to pull in funds from the bank account that is linked to your trading account; this amount would later be released post settlement or once the margins are adjusted.
    4. Selling of shares that have been pledged, as per the new margin pledge system, would attract a penalty. We, therefore, recommend initiating a release request for the pledged shares first and to sell them only once they have been released from the pledge.Please note: This release process would take 1 day to be completed.~ HDFC Securities

    08:10 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    No insolvency proceeding for Covid-related default, Sitharaman places Bill in Rajya Sabha

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a Bill to replace an ordinance that was promulgated in June to suspend insolvency proceedings for up to one year against fresh Covid-related default from March 25. The move was aimed at providing breather to thousands of firms battered by the pandemic.

    Read full story

    08:09 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    SEBI attempt to aid smallcap, midcap stock buying may backfire; could fuel small stocks selloff

    With SEBI making an unprecedented move last Friday as it asked multi cap schemes to be “true to label” and allocate a minimum of 25% to large cap, midcap, and small cap stocks, a number of market participants have begun compiling a list of stocks that could benefit. Largely, these include midcap and smallcap stocks. However, with most of multi cap schemes that are currently playing in the market having massive equity exposure to large cap stocks, the possibility of them reclassifying as large cap schemes can not be ruled out. Such a reclassification would not force them to buy what they have evidently been avoiding so far.

    08:09 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    After a brief halt, penalty on non-collection of margins to resume today

    After the National Stock Exchange gave brokerage firms an expemtion from penalty levied on non-collection of margin for trades, the said fine is set to resume from today. Under the new trading rules, any Buy or Sell order will require the brokerage firm to collect a 20% upfront margin. 

    08:06 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    Reliance Industries market capitalisation now bigger than all PSUs put together

    Reliance Industries (RIL), which was less than half the size of all state-owned listed firms put together at the beginning of the year, has now surpassed the combined market valuation of these behemoths. Shares of the country’s most valuable company have risen 54.6% since January 2020, following its fundraising spree for its digital and retail arms.

    Read full story
    08:05 (IST)16 Sep 2020
    India’s exports plunge in August 2020; trade deficit touches five-month high due to these reasons

    After continuously rising since May, India’s exports fell for the first time in the month of August. Exports in August 2020 were $22.70 billion, which was $23.6 billion in July 2020 and $25.9 billion in August 2019, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The exports of cashew (-47.61 per cent), gems & jewellery (-43.28 per cent), and petroleum products (-39.91 per cent), took the maximum hit in August. The fall in exports and the rise in imports in comparison to July 2020, have contributed to expanding the fiscal deficit to a five-month high in the month of August. 

     
    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE Nifty
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Stocks in focus: Aurobindo Pharma, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Spicejet, Hexaware, Future Enterprises, BSE
    2US Fed meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address, among 5 factors to set market direction today
    3Mukesh Ambani led RIL’s market cap now over $213 bn; beats all state-owned listed firms put together