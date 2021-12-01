Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; India’s Gross Domestic Product grew at 8.4% in Q2

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices failed to hold gains on Tuesday, witnessing a volatile trading session that forced Sensex, Nifty to close in red. S&P BSE Sensex fell 195 points or 0.34% to end at 57,064 While NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.41% lower, just shy of 17,000 mark. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at some positive momentum building ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. Wall Street equity indices closed with losses but most Asian Markets were inching higher.
India’s economy grew at 8.4% on-year basis during the July-September quarter, data released by the government showed. India’s GDP has now continued to grow for four consecutive quarters after having contracted severely during the covid-induces lockdown phase. GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in the quarter came in at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, against Rs 32.38 lakh crore in the previous quarter. This showed that the economy has reached pre-covid levels. India’s economy is expected to remain on the growth path as the nation continues to re-open and vaccinate at a faster pace. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the strong growth posted in the second quarter suggests India may reach double-digit growth for the fiscal year.
"Nifty is expected to open with a gap up of 120 points at 17100. Nifty has resistance in 17200-17300 range and support in 16800-16900 range. Nifty is currently in a short term downtrend and traders are suggested to avoid taking new long positions," Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
"Nifty could not capitalize on the gained made on the previous (Monday) session. It formed an inverted hammer like pattern on daily charts after a fall, suggesting possibility of an upward reversal as long as the lows of 16931 are protected. On the upside 17352 remains a resistance," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Going ahead, we expect the market to witness higher volatility in the near term given the uncertainty around the new Omicron variant. As the clarity would emerge over the next few weeks with regards to its transmission, impact on hospitalization, mortality, etc, the market direction would be decided in due course. Till then Travel, Tourism, Hospitality, and Retail are some of the segments which are likely to underperform. Even sectors/stocks exposed to markets with rising COVID-19 cases/greater prevalence of the Omicron variant may underperform. We expect sector rotation to defensives like Pharma, IT, and Consumer till sentiments improve. However, Nifty valuations post-correction at ~20x FY23E EPS is relatively more reasonable now and thus would advise investors to buy in this pullback in a staggered fashion.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
A short-lived attempt by bulls to regain control of Dalal Street was quashed on Wednesday as headline indices gave up intraday gains to close with losses. On the charts, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “The display of lack of strength during upside bounce could hint at a possibility of further weakness down to 16700 levels in the next few sessions. The immediate downside target could be around 16500-16300 levels and this is likely to be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks,” he added.
SGX Nifty was up in the green on Wednesday morning. Nifty Futures soaring higher ahead of the opening bell hints at a positive start for domestic equities.
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at 8.4% on year in the September quarter, as value addition across sectors picked up moderately and help came from a favourable base (-7.4%), according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday. Unless the new coronavirus variant Omicron plays havoc, the economy may remain on the path of recovery through the second half, and the GDP could reach the pre-pandemic (FY20) level in the current fiscal itself.
