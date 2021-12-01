Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; India’s Gross Domestic Product grew at 8.4% in Q2

Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade on Thursday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices failed to hold gains on Tuesday, witnessing a volatile trading session that forced Sensex, Nifty to close in red. S&P BSE Sensex fell 195 points or 0.34% to end at 57,064 While NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.41% lower, just shy of 17,000 mark. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at some positive momentum building ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. Wall Street equity indices closed with losses but most Asian Markets were inching higher.

India’s economy grew at 8.4% on-year basis during the July-September quarter, data released by the government showed. India’s GDP has now continued to grow for four consecutive quarters after having contracted severely during the covid-induces lockdown phase. GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in the quarter came in at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, against Rs 32.38 lakh crore in the previous quarter. This showed that the economy has reached pre-covid levels. India’s economy is expected to remain on the growth path as the nation continues to re-open and vaccinate at a faster pace. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the strong growth posted in the second quarter suggests India may reach double-digit growth for the fiscal year.

