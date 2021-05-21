Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Credit Suisse cuts India’s nominal growth forecast

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets closed in the red for the second day straight on Thursday. On yesterday’s closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 49,564 while the Nifty 50 ended at 14,906. Entering the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was trading with gains, sitting more than 100 points higher. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity indices closed with gains. NASDAQ was up 1.77%, followed by S&P 500’s 1.06% jump, while Dow Jones gained 0.56%. Asian peers were mirroring the up-move, with Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ surging higher.
In the aftermath of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, gauging its impact on the economy and consumer sentiment, Swiss brokerage Credit Suisse has lowered its nominal GDP growth forecast by 150-300 bps to 13-14% but expects a stronger recovery in the second half as it sees the lockdowns having limited impact on tax collections. “Our macro strategy team expects the overall impact on the pandemic restrictions on GDP to be about 150 bps in base case scenario. Even if we assume a 300 bps impact if statewide restrictions prolonged, nominal GDP growth in FY22 can still be around 13-14 per cent,” Jitendra Gohil and Premal Kamdar, equity analysts at Credit Suisse Wealth Management India said in a note on Thursday.
Highlights
"Technically, the nifty index has failed to sustain above the Falling Trendline and closed below the 15000 marks. Moreover, the index has also faced immediate resistance at the Upper Band of Bollinger formation that suggests a bearish move for the near term. In addition, the index has also confirmed Shooting Star candlestick pattern breakdown, which is a sign of further correction. An oscillator Stochastic showed a negative crossover on the daily chart, which indicates some correction for the upcoming trading session. At present, the Nifty is holding support at 14,750 while an upside resistance seems to be at 15,150," said Sumeet Bagadia Executive Director Choice Broking.
Today, State Bank of India, Container Corporation, Crompton Greaves, Dhanuka Agritech, Dr Lal Path Labs, Godrej Industries, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, and United Spirits will announce their quarterly results.
SGX Nifty has given up some gains but is still sitting in the green, surging 66 points higher.
"Technically, Nifty formed a Bearish candle on daily scale and absence of follow up has again taken it back to broader trading zones. Now, it has to hold above 14,900 zones to witness an up move towards 15,050 then 15,200 zones while on the downside support exists at 14,800 and 14,700 zones. Going ahead, the market is likely to continue with its consolidation till the inflation fear looms. Domestically too, though the fresh daily covid cases have started declining but the daily death numbers continue to be record high – thus worrying the market," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
SGX Nifty was up 127 points on Friday morning. Global cues were positive with Asian stock markets mirroring Wall Stree's gains.
