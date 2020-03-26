Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open negative; Govt likely to unveil economic stimulus package to tackle COVID-19

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest one-day gain in percentage terms since 2009 on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,861 points or 6.98 per cent higher at 28,535.78, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8297, up 497 points or 6.37 per cent. Asian stocks made a cautious start on Thursday following two days of rally, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the US to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.39% to end at 21,200.55 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.15% to 2,475.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.45% to 7,384.30, giving up its earlier gains.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 67 points or 0.81 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8294 on the Singaporean Exchange.

India is likely to agree an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

