Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open negative; Govt likely to unveil economic stimulus package to tackle COVID-19

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest one-day gain in percentage terms since 2009 on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,861 points or 6.98 per cent higher at 28,535.78, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8297, up 497 points or 6.37 per cent. Asian stocks made a cautious start on Thursday following two days of rally, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the US to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.39% to end at 21,200.55 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.15% to 2,475.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.45% to 7,384.30, giving up its earlier gains.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 67 points or 0.81 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8294 on the Singaporean Exchange.
India is likely to agree an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Highlights
Investor Radhakishan Damani bought 16 lakh shares of India Cements at Rs 94.97 per share, according to the BSE bulk deal data.
Even as Yes Bank’s capital position has improved considerably after fund infusion under its reconstruction plan, it will require an additional Rs 9,000-Rs 13,000 crore in the next 1-2 years, ratings firm ICRA said on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,893.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 737.98 crore on net basis on Wednesday, according to the data available on the NSE.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.5% in early trade - its third positive start in as many sessions, but also its most muted. Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.2%. Hong Kong futures were 1% higher and China A50 futures were up 0.2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, Reuters reported.
The Indian government has not yet finalised the package and discussions are ongoing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, the finance ministry, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said both the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter was still under discussion.
