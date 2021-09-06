Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; 26% more jobs added in August as hiring activity improves

Global cues were mixed after Wall Street indices closed in either direction on Friday while Asian peers surged higher on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets look to enter the first trading session of the week on the back of a strong 3.5% rally in the previous 5 trading sessions. S&P BSE Sensex set an all-time high of 58,194 last week while Nifty 50 breached 17,300 for the first time ever. While benchmark indices rallied, the volatility index has followed suit. India VIX currently sits above 14.5. On Monday morning SGX Nifty was sitting in the green, hinting at positive momentum build-up ahead of the day’s opening bell. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street indices closed in either direction on Friday while Asian peers surged higher on Monday morning.

Recovering from the economic slump caused by the pandemic, hiring trends saw an improvement in August. The previous month saw a 26% on-year increase in hiring activity to 2.78 lakh. Although the numbers are a tad bit shy of where they were in July, experts say the trend remains positive brushing away any concerns. The year-on-year comparison of August is impressive as the same month last year was marked as a recovery month. According to jobs portal, Indeed.com, hiring activity is at pre-pandemic levels of February 2020, with jobs getting created in sectors that are doing well post the reopening of the economy.

