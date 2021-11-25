Share Market LIVE: Nifty trend still weak, charts show no reversal; India’s GDP may have grown at 7.8% in Q2

Among Asian peers, Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were up with gains while other major indices were down with losses. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears continue to dominate Dalal Street, forcing benchmark indices to close with losses on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 323 points or 0.55% lower at 58,340 while NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.5% down at 17,415. Bank Nifty, However, managed to end with gains. Entering the monthly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down in the red. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade on Thursday. On Wall Street, S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed with gains while Dow Jones was in the red. Among Asian peers, Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were up with gains while other major indices were down with losses.

India’s economy will show a growth of 7.8% on-year basis in the July-September period, said economists at HDFC Bank. India will release the official print for GDP on November 30. HDFC Bank said that Real GDP will grow 9.4% in the financial year 2021-22 and decelerate to 7.5% for the fiscal year 2022-23 as the base effects result in the higher growth in the ongoing fiscal wear-off. In the previous fiscal year, India’s GDP had contracted 7.3% on the back of the pandemic that halted almost all economic activity. For the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects GDP to record 9.5% growth, which is expected to slow to 7.8% in FY23. GDP had expanded by 20% for the first quarter on the lower base.

