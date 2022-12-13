Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open in the green, after a flat finish yesterday, as SGX Nifty is trading mildly higher. Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange are up by 0.2%. Investors will also cheer India’s November CPI numbers that were announced yesterday, which fell to 5.88%, dropping within the RBI’s threshold. Landmarks Cars IPO opens for subscription today.

Wall Street demonstrated optimism overnight that the US Federal Reserve, ECB and other central banks would slow down the pace of rate hikes and take on a dovish tone, since traders expect US CPI inflation and headline inflation to drop. Dow Jones closed up by 1.58%, while S&P 500 ended 1.43% higher and Nasdaq settled up by 1.26%. Taking cues from the US markets, Asian markets are lifted by the optimistic sentiment. MSCI is up 0.96%, while Japan’s Nikkei and Seoul’s KOSPI index were 0.32% and 0.01% higher respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is over 0.6% higher.

Live Updates

