Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open in the green, after a flat finish yesterday, as SGX Nifty is trading mildly higher. Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange are up by 0.2%. Investors will also cheer India’s November CPI numbers that were announced yesterday, which fell to 5.88%, dropping within the RBI’s threshold. Landmarks Cars IPO opens for subscription today.
Wall Street demonstrated optimism overnight that the US Federal Reserve, ECB and other central banks would slow down the pace of rate hikes and take on a dovish tone, since traders expect US CPI inflation and headline inflation to drop. Dow Jones closed up by 1.58%, while S&P 500 ended 1.43% higher and Nasdaq settled up by 1.26%. Taking cues from the US markets, Asian markets are lifted by the optimistic sentiment. MSCI is up 0.96%, while Japan’s Nikkei and Seoul’s KOSPI index were 0.32% and 0.01% higher respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is over 0.6% higher.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 13 December
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Delta Corp and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday.
Landmark Cars IPO will open for public subscription today and will close on 15 December. Its anchor book was launched for a day on 12 December. The company, having dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault and Ashok Leyland in India, plans to mobilise Rs 552 crore through the public offer of 1.09 crore shares. The IPO comprises fresh issue worth Rs 150 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 402 crore by promoter and investors. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 481-506 per share.
