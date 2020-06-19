Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for domestic indices; RIL gets Rs 11,000 cheque from Saudis

Stock Market Live: Global stock markets were giving mixed signals as Dow Jones slipped 0.15% but S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to start the day’s trading session on a negative note after SGX Nifty fell 45 points. Global stock markets were giving mixed signals as Dow Jones slipped 0.15% but S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained. Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday staged a smart recovery jumping over 2% each. Investors were looking past the geopolitical tensions and the rising daily number of new coronavirus cases. Since the equity market fall of March, benchmark indices have now recouped over 31% of the losses made.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries has bagged its 10th cheque since April this year, the latest coming from The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Kingdom has invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Including the latest investment Reliance Industries Ltd has now raised a total of Rs 1,15,693 crore from global investors including Mark Zuckerburg’s Facebook.

