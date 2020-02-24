Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; IMF says coronavirus puts global economy recovery at risk

Nifty futures were trading lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a gap down opening for the Indian bourses.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty to witness a host of domestic and global developments in today’s trade. Key market drivers would be US President Donald Trump’s two-day India visit starting February 24, the release of India’s GDP estimates and infrastructure data due on Friday, updates on coronavirus outbreak and expiry of February series F&O contracts on Thursday. Sensex dropped 87 points, or 0.21 per cent, during a holiday-shortened week to close at 41,170 while the Nifty declined 32.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 12,080 on Thursday. Markets remained closed on Friday on account of Mahashivratri. Global shares extended losses on Monday where Nikkei futures slipped more than a per cent. Australia’s benchmark index slid 1.6 per cent while New Zealand was down about one per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 2.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.7 per cent to 541.48. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 29,219.98, the S&P 500 lost 12.92 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 3,373.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.22 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 9,750.97 on Thursday.

Nifty futures were trading lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a gap down opening for the Indian bourses. Around 07:45 AM, SGX Nifty was 79 points, or 0.66 per cent, down at 11,955.

The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the IMF warned Sunday, as G20 financial chiefs discussed ways to contain its economic ripple effects. Global growth was poised for a modest rebound to 3.3 per cent this year, up from 2.9 per cent last year, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.

