Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; IMF says coronavirus puts global economy recovery at risk

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty to witness a host of domestic and global developments in today’s trade. Key market drivers would be US President Donald Trump’s two-day India visit starting February 24, the release of India’s GDP estimates and infrastructure data due on Friday, updates on coronavirus outbreak and expiry of February series F&O contracts on Thursday. Sensex dropped 87 points, or 0.21 per cent, during a holiday-shortened week to close at 41,170 while the Nifty declined 32.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 12,080 on Thursday. Markets remained closed on Friday on account of Mahashivratri. Global shares extended losses on Monday where Nikkei futures slipped more than a per cent. Australia’s benchmark index slid 1.6 per cent while New Zealand was down about one per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 2.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.7 per cent to 541.48. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 29,219.98, the S&P 500 lost 12.92 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 3,373.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.22 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 9,750.97 on Thursday.
Nifty futures were trading lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a gap down opening for the Indian bourses. Around 07:45 AM, SGX Nifty was 79 points, or 0.66 per cent, down at 11,955.
The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the IMF warned Sunday, as G20 financial chiefs discussed ways to contain its economic ripple effects. Global growth was poised for a modest rebound to 3.3 per cent this year, up from 2.9 per cent last year, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.
Q3 saw a miss; stock the cheapest among upstream stocks globally; FY20-21e EPS cut by ~11% with TP down to Rs 172. ONGC reported a miss in Q3. While production has stabilised, lower crude and gas prices should impact near-term earnings. The stock is trading at 4.2x P/E (consensus) and is the cheapest stock globally among upstream energy stocks. Continued government stake sale down remains the key near term overhang. We expect a large dividend for Q4.
Donald Trump, President of the USA is visiting India. The agenda for the meeting with PM will be to lay down a forthcoming trade deal between India and the US. So we are expecting news flows to continue in the coming days. Traders should hedge the position as per their risk appetite, says Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
The markets will be looking to US president Trump’s visit to India and any indications towards the trade deal. Although no major announcements are expected, markets will be looking forward to commentary regarding the same. Defence stocks might be in focus. China is also expected to slowly limp back to normalcy as more factories resume work and the raw material constraints reduce, especially for the Auto, Pharma and electronics industry, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Market is likely to gather evidence from global economy before deciding its journey. Given the virus woes subsiding to an extent, markets are likely to react positively in the coming week unless a black swan event hits the Street. Investors can look at accumulating private banks and cement stocks as Shree Cement’s entry in Nifty50 certainly makes a good case for this sector to gain strength in terms of market weight. While autos would be a stay away sector. Investors are also advised to book profits in the specialty chemical space specifically the stocks that have risen solely on the shoulder of coronavirus. Nifty50 closed the week at 12080.85, down by 0.27%, says Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
The movement of the benchmark index in the last two weeks shows indecisiveness among the participants. And, we expect volatility to remain high to the scheduled derivatives expiry of February month contracts. Though the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is receding in China, which is positive, the impact on the economic growth would continue to be a key monitorable. On the benchmark front, Nifty is currently hovering within 11,900-12,300 zone and either side decisive break would trigger the next directional move. Since we’re seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front, traders should largely focus on stock selection and risk management, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,495.25 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 699.62 crore on a net basis, as per the data available on the NSE.
Indian markets could open in the negative today following two negative closings in the US and negative Asian markets today. India's infrastructure output data for January will be unveiled on 28 February 2020. The quarterly GDP estimate for the quarter October-December, 2019 will be released on 28 February 2020. US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25. Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reportedly likely to deliver a speech at the newly build Motera stadium. Expectation of outcome of President Trump and the actual outcome could drive markets in the initial part of the coming week. Technically, the Nifty seems to be in consolidation mode. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 12160 is taken out. Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness are at 12042-11991, says Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities