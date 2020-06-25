Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals negative start for indices; IMF projects sharp contraction for Indian economy

Nifty futures were trading 123.15 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 10,175.80 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open in negative territory on Thursday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 123.15 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 10,175.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants are likely to remain on edge as the F&O contracts for the June series are due to expire today. In the previous session, Sensex declined by 561.45 points, or 1.58%, to close at 34,868.98, while the Nifty 50 declined by 165.7 points, or 1.58%, to close at 10,305.3. Asian stock markets were trading in red on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its economic forecast. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.96% while the Topix index shed 0.98%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in almost two weeks as a surge in coronavirus cases intensified fears of another round of government lockdowns and worsening economic damage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.72%, the S&P 500 lost 2.59% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.19%.

The IMF on Wednesday projected a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low,” citing the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities, but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021 with a robust six per cent growth rate.

