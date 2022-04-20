Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets started Wednesday’s trade with gains. S&P BSE Sensex was up 250 points on the opening bell but soon trimmed gains to trade flat with a positive bias. Nifty 50 was hovering around 17000. Bank Nifty was down with losses and broader markets traded mixed. India VIX regained 20 levels as the volatility index jumped 2%. NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, up 1.5%, followed by Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the worst-performing stock, accompanied by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, supply chain hiccups, and the sharp up-move in oil prices have forced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to trim India’s growth forecast for this financial year. IMF now projects India’s economy to grow at 8.5%, down from the 9% that it had projected earlier. The IMF also lowered its FY24 growth projection for India by 20 bps to 6.9%. Global growth will also drop by 20 bps in 2023 to 3.6%. IMF has projected India’s inflation to be at 6.1% in the current fiscal year. India will still remain the fastest-growing major economy.