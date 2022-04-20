Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets started Wednesday’s trade with gains. S&P BSE Sensex was up 250 points on the opening bell but soon trimmed gains to trade flat with a positive bias. Nifty 50 was hovering around 17000. Bank Nifty was down with losses and broader markets traded mixed. India VIX regained 20 levels as the volatility index jumped 2%. NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, up 1.5%, followed by Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the worst-performing stock, accompanied by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict, supply chain hiccups, and the sharp up-move in oil prices have forced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to trim India’s growth forecast for this financial year. IMF now projects India’s economy to grow at 8.5%, down from the 9% that it had projected earlier. The IMF also lowered its FY24 growth projection for India by 20 bps to 6.9%. Global growth will also drop by 20 bps in 2023 to 3.6%. IMF has projected India’s inflation to be at 6.1% in the current fiscal year. India will still remain the fastest-growing major economy.
We are of the view that the short term formation is weak but oversold. For the traders now, 17050/56800 would be the immediate hurdle, below the same correction wave will persist till 16800-16700. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after 17050/56800. Above the same it could retest the level of 17100-17150/57000-57200. Short-term traders should remain cautious and be very selective as there is a risk of getting trapped at lower levels. Read full story
“Taking hint from a sharp upsurge in SGX Nifty and overnight rally in US indices, domestic markets may lap up gains in today's early trades. However, the biggest negative catalyst is that the IMF has slashed India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 8.2%. Also, if the last 5-days bearish trading action at Dalal Street is any indication then market turbulence may again be a theme in today’s trading session on backdrop of headwinds like surging inflation, recession fears, growth concerns, FIIs selling, subdued start to fourth-quarter earnings, and the 10-year U.S Treasury yield touching 2.93%,” said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, one day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 87.50 points or 0.52 per cent up at 17,017.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that intensifying war between Ukraine and Russia has once dampened the sentiments which coupled with rising inflation, bond yield and dollar index, has put investors on edge. “With Nifty breaking below an important 17000 mark, weakness could continue towards 16600 zones, while hurdle exists at 17150 and 17250 levels. Till the global situation does not stabilize we recommend selective approach in the market,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.
“If we defend 16825 today/tomorrow we should most likely see a decent bounce back in Nifty. For the day, don’t chase the gap-up, look to buy on dips. Positive US Markets and pull back in oil should help,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
For the fourteenth day running, petrol and diesel prices were left untouched by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 20. Prices have been steady for two weeks now after OMCs hiked prices by nearly Rs 10 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise that came more than a week ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
“However, sudden sell-off perplexed market participants at the end as Nifty made a low of 16825 in a flash. Now, whether it was a panic selling towards the end this sell-off will lead to more nervousness needs to be seen in the follow-up move in the coming session. Today’s low of 16840 coincides with the ‘200 EMA’ on the daily chart and 50% retracement level of the previous up move. If the index breaches this support, then we could see the index extend its correction towards 61.8% retracement level which is placed around 16600. On the flipside, 17250-17300 will now be seen as an immediate hurdle that needs to be surpassed for any strength to regain. Looking at the near term volatility, traders should avoid aggressive positions and look for stock-specific opportunities on both the sides of the trade,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
“Intensifying war between Ukraine and Russia has once dampened the sentiments which coupled with rising inflation, Bond yield and Dollar index, has put investors on edge. Weak earnings season so far too led to selling pressure in the market. With Nifty breaking below an important 17000 mark, weakness could continue towards 16600 zones, while hurdle exists at 17150 and 17250 levels. Till the global situation does not stabilize we recommend selective approach in the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Describing the Indian economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘distinct’ and ‘pronounced’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday exuded confidence about India posting robust economic growth this decade.Read full story
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday scaled down its FY23 growth forecast for India by 80 basis points (bps) from its January projection to 8.2%, as it underscored the ripple effect of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on net oil importers and their aggregate demand.