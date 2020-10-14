Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with losses; IMF projects Indian economy to contract 10.3% this year

Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSDAQ were all trading with losses. SGX Nifty too was trading over 55 points lower during the early hours of trade on Wednesday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a nine-day gaining streak, their longest since 2018. However, indices seem to be losing momentum after the recent consecutive flat closing of indices. Global cues on Wednesday were negative with US stock markets having slipped into the red during yesterday’s session. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSDAQ were all trading with losses. SGX Nifty too was trading over 55 points lower during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. Technical analysts believe that the uptrend remains intact for domestic equity markets and dips can be used to accumulate long positions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the Indian economy to contract by 10.3% this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the IMF also said that India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8% growth in 2021. The 8.8% growth rate would make India as the fastest growing emerging economy in the world. IMF’s prediction comes after the World Bank said India’s GDP is expected to contract 9.6%. The Reserve Bank of India has forecasted the GDP to shrink 9.5% this fiscal year.

Read More