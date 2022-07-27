Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street extended losses on Tuesday as bears forced headline indices lower. S&P BSE Sensex dived 497 points or 0.89% to settle at 55,268 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was 147 points lower at 16,483. India VIX has risen sharply this week, now back above 18 levels. Ahead of the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down with marginal losses, suggesting a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were weak after Wall Street equity indices closed in the red. Among Asian stock markets, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red. KOSDAQ was up with gains.
As fears of a global recession grow, India’s GDP forecast has been trimmed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to 7.4% from 8.2% earlier. IMF’s forecasts come at a time when the US economy has already shrunk by 1.5% in the March quarter and many fear that growth may have slipped into the negative zone in the June quarter as well. For the global real GDP growth, IMF has slashed its projections to 3.2% in 2022 from 3.6% forecast in April. IMF’s projection was slightly higher than the 7.2% that the Reserve Bank of India projected earlier this year.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Bias remains bearish below 16565 for a downside target of 16360/16000. Bank Nifty could also extend its weakness down to 36000/35850,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
The prices of petrol and diesel on July 27, were left untouched by OMCs yet again. Prices have held steady for more than two months now. The most recent change in prices came for Maharashtra when the new state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier this month — a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
SGX Nifty was down with marginal losses on Wednesday morning. Nifty futures were down 5 points.
“We expect volatility to remain high in the following sessions due to scheduled derivatives expiry and upcoming global events. As we are seeing profit taking across the board, the focus should be on identifying quality stocks and accumulating them on dips,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, and warned of a possible worldwide recession next year. IMF’s forecasts come at a time when the US economy has already shrunk by 1.5% in the March quarter and many fear that growth may have slipped into the negative zone in the June quarter as well. Chances are that the US Federal Reserve rate hikes to check runaway inflation will cause a deeper recession in the world’s largest economy by the end of the year or early next year.