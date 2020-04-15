Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; IMF says coronavirus lockdown to shrink global economy

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, IMF said.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty, shedding some of the previous week’s gains, ended on a lower on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex declined 469.6, or 1.51%, to close at 30,690.02, while the broader Nifty 50 index declined 118.05 points, or 1.30%, to close at 8,993.85, giving up the crucial 9,000-point mark. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown extension till May 3. Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open, Reuters reported. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.26%, while Nikkei futures pointed to an opening loss of 5 points. US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 558.99 points, or 2.39%, to 23,949.76, the S&P 500 gained 84.43 points, or 3.06%, to 2,846.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.32 points, or 3.95%, to 8,515.74.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 182 points or 2.02 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,210 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. The IMF, in its 2020 World Economic Outlook, predicted a partial rebound in 2021, with the world economy growing at a 5.8% rate, but said its forecasts were marked by “extreme uncertainty” and that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic, Reuters reported.

Read More