Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start; IMF chief says we have entered recession amid COVID-19

Post Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) emergency repo rate cut announcement, domestic equity market indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 131 points or 0.44 per cent down at 29,815, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,660, up 18 points or 0.22 per cent. Asian shares slid on Monday as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the novel fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) could last for months, doing untold harm to economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, while South Korea shed 2.7%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 4.06% to end at 21,636.78 points, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37% to 2,541.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.79% to 7,502.38.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for Sensex and Nifty with a 200 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,417 on the Singaporean Exchange.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. “It is clear that we have entered a recession” that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she said in an online press briefing, AFP reported.
Highlights
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 356 crore on while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,704 crore on Friday, according to the NSE data.
Meeting the schedule for the amalgamation, the merger scheme for all the 10 public sector lenders into four bigger and stronger banks will come into force on April 1. The country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, on Saturday said all branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will function as branches of Punjab National Bank, the anchor bank, from April 1.
Asian shares slid on Monday as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the novel fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) could last for months, doing untold harm to economies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, while South Korea shed 2.7%.
S&P BSE Sensex ended 131 points or 0.44 per cent down at 29,815, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,660, up 18 points or 0.22 per cent.