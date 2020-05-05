Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; ICRA says GDP to contract by 20% in Q1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 crashed on Monday losing nearly 6 per cent mirroring the weakness in global markets. The Sensex plunged 2,002 points or 5.94 per cent to 31,715 and the Nifty fell 566 points or 5.74 per cent to close at 9293. Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.81 lakh crore in BSE-listed companies. Asian stock markets rose in Tuesday’s trade following a late Wall Street rally. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.84%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.62%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.93% higher. Singapore’s Straits Times index gained about 1%. US stocks rallied at the end of the session, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1 per cent, as hard-hit New York became the latest state to announce a phased reopening of business activity, starting with select industries, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 109 points or 1.17 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,395 on the Singaporean Exchange.
After the government announced graded relaxations in the lockdown, domestic rating agency Icra on Monday estimated that the country’s GDP might contract by as much as 20 per cent in the June quarter and is expected to overcome some lost ground in the remainder of the year but still close 2020-21 down by up to 2 per cent. The agency’s earlier economic forecast was a range, according to which the GDP may either expand by 1 per cent or contract by 1 per cent in 2020-21.
Highlights
With no major development on the local front, we feel the global cues would continue to dictate the market trend. However, any news on a stimulus package for the ailing sectors may provide a breather. Besides, the earnings announcement would continue to induce stock-specific volatility so participants should plan their trades accordingly, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
The sentiments remain weak and fresh concerns that trade tensions could delay an economic recovery are likely to weigh on the local unit. The Indian rupee is likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20 and 76.60 in near term, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd
US private equity firm Silver Lake's investment of Rs 5665 crore in RIL Jio Platforms coming close on the heels of a mega-investment by the global tech major Facebook which made an investment of Rs 43574 crores in RIL Jio for a 9.99 % stake, is a clear reinforcement of faith by global majors in RIL. Going forward, RIL will be valued as a tech firm and not as a petroleum company. As RIL becomes a zero debt company soon, there will be increased demand for the stock from investors, both local and global, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Earnings season and the management commentaries so far suggest more volatility and disruption in earnings ahead with several Nifty companies seeing fresh double-digit EPS cuts for FY21. In the near-term, we expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases, and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy (comprehensive fiscal package, more RBI measures to provide relief to banks, NBFCs and the debt markets), says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd