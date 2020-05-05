Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; ICRA says GDP to contract by 20% in Q1

Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.81 lakh crore in BSE-listed companies.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 crashed on Monday losing nearly 6 per cent mirroring the weakness in global markets. The Sensex plunged 2,002 points or 5.94 per cent to 31,715 and the Nifty fell 566 points or 5.74 per cent to close at 9293. Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.81 lakh crore in BSE-listed companies. Asian stock markets rose in Tuesday’s trade following a late Wall Street rally. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.84%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.62%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.93% higher. Singapore’s Straits Times index gained about 1%. US stocks rallied at the end of the session, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1 per cent, as hard-hit New York became the latest state to announce a phased reopening of business activity, starting with select industries, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 109 points or 1.17 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,395 on the Singaporean Exchange.

After the government announced graded relaxations in the lockdown, domestic rating agency Icra on Monday estimated that the country’s GDP might contract by as much as 20 per cent in the June quarter and is expected to overcome some lost ground in the remainder of the year but still close 2020-21 down by up to 2 per cent. The agency’s earlier economic forecast was a range, according to which the GDP may either expand by 1 per cent or contract by 1 per cent in 2020-21.

